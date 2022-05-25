Hi Jakarta Production Announces Junior Musical Experience 3.0

Hi Jakarta Production has announced the Junior Musical Experience 3.0.

Junior Musical Experience 3 officially open for registration! Offline classes are open for JME 3.0. Don't worry because there is also online classes! Two ways of learning, offline and online (virtual) classes.

Program Intake:

Batch 1: 13 June - 19 June 2022

Batch 2: 20 June - 26 June 2022

Camp Category:

1. Junior (7-11 years old)

2. Youth (12 years old and above)

Songs:

Disney ENCANTO

Tick, tick... BOOM!

The Final Performance is on 2 July 2022 (offline) 3 July 2022 (online).

Further Information: 08179010818 / 087880657508 (WA Only).

Learn more below: