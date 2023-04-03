Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Devdan Show is Now Playing at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre

DEVDAN performs 4 days a week at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre.

Apr. 03, 2023  
Be enchanted by a traditional Devdan show during a performance at the Nusa Dua theatre in Kuta. Throughout the show, agile acrobats and talented dancers portray the story of two young children witnessing the magic of Indonesian culture.

The costumes and colors of the show are sure to immerse you in the cultural tapestry of the Indonesian archipelago. Before and after the show, enjoy the convenience of transfers from select Bali hotels.

The DEVDAN story begins when two young children who are parts of a tourist group in Bali feel bored with the tour itinerary and set themselves apart from the group to climb toward a cliff that has grabbed their attention. They find a treasure chest containing various unique items that will bring them, and the audience, in a journey to witness the treasure of Indonesia.

DEVDAN performs 4 days a week at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre. Reservations can be made three (3) months in advance.





Review: KEN DEDESS Spectacular Showmanship Outshines Its Revenge Narrative Photo
Review: KEN DEDES'S Spectacular Showmanship Outshines Its Revenge Narrative
KEN DEDES is an original musical by EKI DANCE COMPANY and CIPUTRA ARTPRENEUR, loosely based on a well-known legend surrounding the founding of the medieval kingdom Singosari. The script is written by industry veteran Titien Wattimena alongside EKI's script writing team and brought to life by director and choreographer Rusdy Rukmarata. An earlier version of KEN DEDES was performed at last year's Festival Musikal Indonesia.
Previews: The Immersive SOUND OF MIRACLE III Show Will Delight Audience in April Photo
Previews: The Immersive SOUND OF MIRACLE III Show Will Delight Audience in April
Hi Jakarta Production is collaborating with Ciputra Artpreneur to hold a show called 'SOUND OF MIRACLE III - The Miracle of 5 Tales'. The event will be held on April 1st and 2nd, 2023 at the Ciputra Artpreneur Gallery. '
Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Announces Students Representing Indonesia in The New York Photo
Feature: Camp Broadway Indonesia Announces Students Representing Indonesia in The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall
Camp Broadway Indonesia has announced the five selected students who will join the Camp Broadway Ensemble to perform at The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Review: THE GREAT RAHWANA Made Its Grand Return to the Stage Photo
Review: THE GREAT RAHWANA Made Its Grand Return to the Stage
As part of their 49th anniversary, TEATER KELILING revived THE GREAT RAHWANA for a 2-show run on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at Teater Besar, Taman Ismail Marzuki. THE GREAT RAHWANA was previously shown in 2019 at the Ciputra Artpreneur. This revival brings great acting, bombastic music, spectacles, and the same familiar story.

