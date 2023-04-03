Devdan Show is Now Playing at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre

Be enchanted by a traditional Devdan show during a performance at the Nusa Dua theatre in Kuta. Throughout the show, agile acrobats and talented dancers portray the story of two young children witnessing the magic of Indonesian culture.

The costumes and colors of the show are sure to immerse you in the cultural tapestry of the Indonesian archipelago. Before and after the show, enjoy the convenience of transfers from select Bali hotels.

The DEVDAN story begins when two young children who are parts of a tourist group in Bali feel bored with the tour itinerary and set themselves apart from the group to climb toward a cliff that has grabbed their attention. They find a treasure chest containing various unique items that will bring them, and the audience, in a journey to witness the treasure of Indonesia.

DEVDAN performs 4 days a week at Bali Nusa Dua Theatre. Reservations can be made three (3) months in advance.