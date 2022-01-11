Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Indianapolis Awards
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Morgan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bottari & Case - NEWSIES - BEEF & BOARDS
Best Direction Of A Musical
Elizabeth Stark Payne - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards
Best Direction Of A Play
Julie Dixon - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater
Best Direction Of A Stream
Arthur Feinsod - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater
Best Editing Of A Stream
Chris Berchild - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan Koharchik - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Best Musical
DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Sarah Daniels - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards
Best Performer In A Play
Emma Burchell - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Eileen Earnest - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Best Play
TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Layton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Oz Casile - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre
Best Streaming Play
AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sarah Daniels - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Ashley Vitz - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
DRACULA: AN ACT OF DESTRUCTION - A DEVISED THEATRE PIECE - PFW Department of Theatre