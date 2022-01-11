Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Indianapolis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Morgan - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bottari & Case - NEWSIES - BEEF & BOARDS

Best Direction Of A Musical

Elizabeth Stark Payne - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards

Best Direction Of A Play

Julie Dixon - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater

Best Direction Of A Stream

Arthur Feinsod - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater

Best Editing Of A Stream

Chris Berchild - AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Koharchik - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Musical

DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - NEWSIES - Beef & Boards

Best Performer In A Play

Emma Burchell - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Randy Noojin - SEEGER: A MULTIMEDIA SOLO SHOW - Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Eileen Earnest - I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI - Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Best Play

TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SHIT UP - Fonseca

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Indiana State University Department of Theater

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Layton - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Oz Casile - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

LA LA LOVE - Phoenix Theatre

Best Streaming Play

AGNES OF GOD - Indiana State University Department of Theater

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sarah Daniels - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ashley Vitz - CLUE - Crossroads Repertory Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

DRACULA: AN ACT OF DESTRUCTION - A DEVISED THEATRE PIECE - PFW Department of Theatre