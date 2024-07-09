WHITE CITY MURDER Comes to Phoenix Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix Theatre has announced the return of "White City Murder," an original musical by acclaimed artist Ben Asaykwee. This intense and funny production will run from July 19 to August 4, 2024.

"White City Murder" is a fabulously clever two-person musical exploring the life of H.H. Holmes through the eyes of the Columbian Exposition of 1893, otherwise known as the Chicago World's Fair. In two acts, the play includes over 30 characters, all played by two actors as they sing and dance their way through the life story of one of the nation's most deadly murderers.

H.H. Holmes is one of the first documented serial killers in the United States. Also a bigamist and con artist, Holmes is widely known for opening a hotel specifically designed to carry out his grisly acts near the 1893 Chicago World's Fair. The city of Indianapolis has a tie to the murderer, as two of his last victims' remains were found in Irvington after his capture.

Starring Ben Asaykwee himself and the talented Claire Wilcher, audiences can expect unexpectedly humorous performances that will leave them on the edge of their seats. Asaykwee, known for his dynamic storytelling and musical prowess, delivers a performance that is both mesmerizing and chilling.

"White City Murder" chronicles the life of Holmes with dramatization and music by playwright and composer Ben Asaykwee, known for other dark contributions to Indy theatre, including "Cabaret Poe," "ZirkusGrimm," and "The Donner Party Opera." However, Asaykwee has stepped out of the box while composing the music for "White City Murder" and written the entire score to be performed utilizing audio loop machines. Not only will the two performers play all the characters in the show, but they also act as the orchestra, singing over their own voices for every song.

Comments