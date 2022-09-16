Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Return Of Indianapolis' Classic Cabaret Concert and Comedy Jam Will Kick Off The 'Circle City Classic' HBCU Weekend

The event is on September 23.

Sep. 16, 2022  
Unless you have been living on another planet, you already know "Historically Black Colleges and Universities" (HBCU) students, alumni, their families, and friends look forward to the annual "Homecomings" or "Battle of the Band" competitions nationally. You may not know that these mega-events have gotten bigger and better each year while providing the ultimate experience that embodies "Black Excellence" by amplifying the visibility of HBCU marching bands. In addition, many times overlooked is that a lot of the profits help support surrounding communities. That is why the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, IN, is a highly anticipated event and heavily community-supported.

Returning to pre-pandemic celebrations, the return of "The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam" will help kick off the electrifying "Circle City Classic" weekend. Friday, September 23, the Classic Cabaret will open the weekend festivities with a concert featuring Bell, Biv, and Devoe (BBD), the legendary Jodeci, 80's super-group the S. O. S. Band, and new artist Alaina Renae, at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 South Capitol Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46225 (doors open at 7:00 pm). On Saturday night, September 24, the Classic Cabaret Comedy Jam stars DL Hughley and Rickey Smiley featuring LiL Duval and Ms. Pat. The Comedy Jam will have (2) shows (7:30 pm & 11:00 pm) at the Murat Theatre (in the Old National Centre), 502 North New Jersey Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

This history-making weekend will conclude with the "Classic Weekend Music Conference" at Bar 79, 7834 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN, 46268. This 1-Day seminar will examine the entertainment industry from the "inside out" via fireside chats. Entertainment executives will offer solutions using "Old Skool Tools with New School Rules," giving attendees unparalleled access to panelists from various backgrounds in media and radio, as well as music producers and artist managers. This event will be hosted by Multi-Grammy-Award winning Sid "Uncle Jamz" Johnson" from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm Sunday, September 25 (there will be special music performances).

Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.DjGeno.net.

The Classic Cabaret, "An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam"

The return of "The Classic Cabaret, An HBCU Benefit Concert & Comedy Jam" will be back-to-back evenings filled with laughter from legendary comedians and spectacular performances by iconic era-defining groups, with a portion of the benefits going to Indianapolis, IN HBCUs.

Classic Music Conference

The Classic Music Conference is a 1-Day seminar created to examine the entertainment industry from the prospect of executives in media and radio, as well as music producers and artist managers.

Praise God Entertainment

Praise God Entertainment (entertainment division of parent company G. Entertainment) is a full-service entertainment and marketing company with over (25) years of experience based in Indianapolis, IN. Founded by Geno Shelton, PGE continues to be the premier Event Promotion, Marketing, and Entertainment Company in the Midwest.

