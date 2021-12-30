Student Blog: 10 Movies That Define Me

There has been a trend going around on Twitter where you tweet a list of 10 movies that you feel define you in some way. Those of you who know me know I am a huge film nerd. Don't get me wrong. I am a theatre nerd as well, but my first love is and always will be movies. It seems like choosing just 10 films would be hard especially for someone who has a hard time picking new movies that they haven't already seen like myself. However I found making this list easy. I tried not to think about it much but rather just wrote out the first 10 films that came to mind. So here they are:

1. Fantastic Mr. Fox

There was no way this list would go without at least one Wes Anderson film. I don't know how to describe the feeling I get when watching this movie other than warm. It feels like home in some way. What sends a movie over the edge for me is aesthetics and one does aesthetics in film like Wes Anderson. The color scheme of Fantastic Mr. Fox is predominantly yellows, browns, and muted reds and greens which adds to that warm, Fall feeling I get when watching.

2. About Time

I have forced a number of my friends to watch this movie with me. I believe it is the movie I have rewatched most in my life so far. That being around 12 times or somewhere near that. Anyone who tells you this movie is a romcom is lying. It is so much more than a romcom. It reminds me what it means to be alive and happy every time I watch it. I SOB for pretty much the last hour of the film every single time I watch it just from an overwhelming sense of being alive.

3. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

I want to let you all know that this list is in no particular order. For any of my friends out there confused why this film is number three, no need to be concerned. This is still my all time favorite movie. Nothing has changed. I can watch this film 1,000 times and still catch some new detail with every watch. The first time I saw it, I had no idea what was going on. I just knew whatever it was was really pretty to look at and made me laugh. I think I am understanding it more and more with each watch, but maybe I am getting it less and less at the same time. Either way, it is my favorite movie, and something about the idea that fate is more powerful than the choices we make in life is strangely comforting.

4. Booksmart

Do yourself a favor. Don't watch this film the summer after you graduate high school or college for that matter. It will emotionally destroy you. This movie has the most real depiction of what public high school is like that I've ever seen. It is such a fun movie that will make you feel nostalgic in the best possible way. I'm obsessed. A24 can do no wrong in my mind.

5. Edge of Seventeen

I lied. The list is partially in a particular order because Booksmart and Edge of Seventeen need to be next to each other. They are the two best coming of age movies you will ever see. Edge of Seventeen scares me because of how much I relate to the main character, Nadine. There is a scene where she doesn't know who to eat lunch with so she just sits in her teacher's classroom and eats with him. Something I did often in high school. Shoutout to Mr. Gardner.

6. When Harry Met Sally

I 100% could recite this entire movie. I love it that much. Whenever I am sad or bored or anything really, I watch the last scene just for funsies. I had never seen this film up until a few years ago, but since then it has become a very deep part of my personality. Something about Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal, and Carrie Fisher all starring in one film is just so powerful.

7. Ocean's 8

Okay. Yes. A big reason for how much I love this movie is the cast. They are perfect, but it also is just genuinely such a great movie. I saw it in theaters four times because it just makes me smile. It's so nice to see an action movie with an all female cast. I don't know what to tell you.

8. Happy Feet

Do not come at me for this one because it is not just a nostalgia pick. Happy Feet is a genuinely lovely, well done film. It is a movie about dancing and singing penguins meant for children that somehow is also about pollution in the ocean. That is amazing, and no one can convince me otherwise.

9. The Truman Show

"And in case I don't see ya, good afternoon, good evening, and goodnight!" That is quite possibly my favorite line in film ever. Watching the Truman Show is a lot like watching About Time for me. It gives me the most overwhelming feeling and realization that I am alive. If you couldn't already tell from my list, I think Jim Carey is a fabulous dramatic actor, and he is not given enough credit for that.

10. The Birdcage

Robin Williams and Nathan Lane make me insanely happy. This movie is an absolute joy from start to finish. It is hilarious and meaningful and really just everything I could possibly want from a film. "I pierced the toast!" is definitely a runner-up for my all time favorite line in film.

I realize I didn't say much as far as plot about each of these films, but plot is often what I focus on the least when taking in art of any kind. If a movie makes me feel immensely, I take that as a good watching experience, so I implore all of you to check out any of these that you haven't seen. They will make you feel and remind you that you are alive.