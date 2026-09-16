Storytelling Arts of Indiana to Present SPOOKY STORIES at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus

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Storytelling Arts of Indiana will bring back its annual fall event Spooky Stories on Friday, October 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus in Indianapolis.

Seven Hoosier storytellers will take the stage for an evening of supernatural and suspenseful tales leading into the Halloween season. Deborah Asante, Celestine Bloomfield, Debby Gullery, Liza Hyatt, David Matlack, Bob Sander and Tracey Wynn will perform stories appropriate for middle-school-aged children and older.

The event is sponsored by Lewis Kappes and will be available both in person and via livestream.

General admission tickets are $20, student tickets are $10 and livestream access is $15. Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus is located at 705 N. Illinois Street in Indianapolis.

Founded in 1988, Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents year-round programming designed to provide opportunities for audiences to hear and share stories. Its programs include public performances, As I Recall storytelling guilds, youth day camp performances, Indy Story Slams, The Life Stories Project, Hear Our Stories: The Life and Afterlife of Incarceration and the annual Liar's Contest at the Indiana State Fair.

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