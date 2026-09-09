THE LION KING Tour is Coming to Indianapolis' Old National Centre

NEW! Indianapolis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Indianapolis & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The national tour of Disney's The Lion King is coming to the Old National Centre stage from Wednesday, September 30 through Sunday October 18, 2026.

The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), David D'Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Thembelihle Cele (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), Aja Simone Baitey (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Aaron Chao and Josiah Watson and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Journey Compas and Marley Gomes.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, LaMar Baylor, Eric Bean, Jr., Vernon Brooks III, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Jane King, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae' Martin, Morgan Reed McDaniel, Justin Mensah, Aaron Nelson, Ntethelelo Nhlapho, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Yael Pineda-Hall, Jordan Samuels, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Avilon Trust Tate, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, and Jordan Nicole Willis.

The Lion King has been touring North America for more than 24 years, and during that time has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers, making it North America's longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour. Having already played more than 10,000 performances in over 90 cities across North America, The Lion King now proudly returns to Indianapolis at Old National Centre.

ABOUT The Lion King

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 32 global productions have been seen by over 130 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently nine productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America and Australia. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica. Its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Indianapolis News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming