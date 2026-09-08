Review: EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHER at Phoenix Theatre

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The Phoenix Theatre kicked off its season with a world premiere of James Still's latest play. "Everybody's Favorite Mother" tells the story of Jeanne Manford and her son Morty. Manford made headlines and shocked the nation when she publicly declared her support of her gay son. In 1972, she wrote a letter to the New York Post, marched with him, and later founded Parents of Gays (later PFLAG), in an effort to bridge the divide between the gay and heterosexual communities. Her unwavering support and advocacy eventually led President Obama to posthumously award her the Presidential Citizens Medal.



The show is brought to life in the smaller black box theatre at the cultural center. It's transformed into a pride alley with seating on two sides and projector screens on the other sides. The tight 90-minute production moves swiftly, jumping in time, splicing in clips from real news stories and speeches, and pulling the audience into the action. There are dream sequences with wild wigs that feel like a blend of hallucination and reality as Jeanne faces her fears for her son the night before the march. After the death of her eldest son just six years earlier, it's understandable why she fought so hard to support Morty.



Jack Ducat plays Morty with an infectious passion. He is charismatic and uncompromising, often taking his parents' support for granted because he is so completely loved by them. Constance Macy's portrayal of Jeanne is wonderfully done. She’s a loving, bustling Jewish mother who doesn’t shy away from confrontation. She conveys the strength it takes to stand your ground while struggling with your own anxieties for your children. Even simple details, like removing a clip-on earring to answer a landline phone, ground the show with authenticity.



I love how playwright Still can incorporate history, realistic characters, and deep connections with a delicate beauty that resonates in our collective hearts. This wasn’t a cautionary tale or a deep dive into the movement; instead, it shows the difference one person can make. On the surface, it's a play about gay rights, but at its heart it's about supporting the people you love. Don’t discount the impact you can have on the world around you if you’re willing to fight for what you believe.

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