Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents its holiday event, "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" told by Tim Lowry, on Saturday, December 3.

In the spirit of Charles Dickens, storyteller Tim Lowry interprets the world's most beloved ghost story, "A Christmas Carol," with heartfelt sincerity and no small dose of his signature side wit. In his interpretation of the classic story, Lowry addresses the importance of family, pleasure of music, and joy of feasting on delicious food. This one-man show is an assault on the senses. Lowry has surpassed the author himself for the number of performances, with more than 125 shows to his credit.