Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The performance is on Saturday, December 3. 

Nov. 18, 2022  

Storytelling Arts of Indiana presents its holiday event, "Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol" told by Tim Lowry, on Saturday, December 3.

In the spirit of Charles Dickens, storyteller Tim Lowry interprets the world's most beloved ghost story, "A Christmas Carol," with heartfelt sincerity and no small dose of his signature side wit. In his interpretation of the classic story, Lowry addresses the importance of family, pleasure of music, and joy of feasting on delicious food. This one-man show is an assault on the senses. Lowry has surpassed the author himself for the number of performances, with more than 125 shows to his credit.




Broadway Across America does big musicals well. Obviously, the trend of movie-to-musical has touched every genre, but Disney musicals tend to translate well in that medium. Aladdin is no exception. Everything is big, bright, sparkling, and bursting with color. The special effects don’t disappoint. There are lightning-fast costume changes and spectacular sets. The Cave of Wonders is particularly impressive.
The Rise and Fall of Holly Fudge by Trista Baldwin kicks off the Phoenix holiday season on Nov. 26, and will run five weekends until Dec. 23.
Actor, Playwright, and Musician Ben Asaykwee brings his beloved and misunderstood ProZack the Sad Elf to the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre from Dec. 2 - 23.
IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Dave Malloy's magnificent Tony Award-winning musical Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812.

