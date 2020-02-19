Storefront Theatre Will Present JOLLYSHIP THE WHIZ-BANG

"Jollyship the Whiz-Bang" is a hilarious pirate-puppet-rock musical about a drunken captain, a treacherous sea, and a potential mutiny while in search of Party Island. Created by Nick Jones (writer and co-producer for the Netflix hit "Orange Is the New Black,") the show ran in New York for eight consecutive years. Callie Burk-Hartz saw the show six times while she was still a NYC resident and is so excited to be remounting the production in the Midwest with her own spin, including casting three women in a show written for an all-male cast. This production is an extended version of the hit IndyFringe Festival 2018 show.



March 5, 12, & 19 (all Thursdays) at 7:30pm

Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis

717 Broadripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220



Produced and Directed by Callie Burk-Hartz

Starring Dave Pelsue, Ryan Ruckman, Paige Scott, Aaron Stillerman, Jason Adams, Frankie Bolda, Molly North, and Dan T.

Tickets: $15 (general admission)

https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4526548





