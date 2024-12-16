See THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! An ABBA PARTY & More Upcoming at Feinstein's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



January 2025 starts a new season at Feinstein's inside the beautiful Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. Feinstein's offers an intimate venue to enjoy some of the greatest entertainers from around the world. Three of January's performances set the stage for what the remainder of 2025 holds – SWEET CAROLINE - The Life and Music of Neil Diamond, THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! An ABBA PARTY and the always hilariousHEYWOOD BANKS.

On January 10, join Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Orchestra as they celebrate the man whose songs helped define the sound of adult contemporary pop music. You'll hear songs like "I'm a Believer", “I Am…I Said”, “You Don't Bring Me Flowers”, “They're Coming to America” and of course, “Sweet Caroline”.

From the team that brought you the hit shows ALL THE WAY: A Frank Sinatra Tribute and ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow, Farrell and his team have outdone themselves with this latest tribute show.

SWEET CAROLINE - The Life and Music of Neil Diamond begins at 7:30 with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks.

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! An ABBA PARTY is next on the list on Thursday, January 16.

“See that girl, watch that scene, digging the dancing queen…” Mamma Mia, here we go again! Dance, jive, and have the time of your life as the tribute “docu-cabaret” team of Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet join you once again with four of Indy's best theatre vocalists to salute the Swedish pop supergroup ABBA.

Together they put on a party full of stories and all your favorite ABBA hits: “Mamma Mia,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme,” “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “S.O.S.” and so many more!

Tickets are sure to go fast for this one, so grab your “Honey, Honey”, gather your “Super Trouper” friends, and buy your tickets now.

Next, for an amazingly entertaining two-night stint on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25, Feinstein's welcomes HEYWOOD BANKS!

Get ready for a night of laughs, music and wry humor as Heywood Banks takes the stage. Banks is simply one-of-a-kind, almost impossible to describe, with a style his very own. Equal parts genius and buffoon, this songwriter-comic-singer-poet-musician has become a cult hero and a pop icon with a show that appeals to college students, stoners, businessmen, yuppies, rednecks, punks, kids or your own grandmother.

Banks intersperses his humorous observations of life with twisted, inventive, bizarre songs, sung and played in a variety of styles from folk to country to rock to pop and way beyond.

You have to be pretty keen to get Banks at his deepest level (he demands a high level of pop culture literacy), but you can also enjoy him just for his vocal style impersonations, expert musicianship and just plain silliness.

Get your tickets to these shows at Feinstein's website: www.feinsteinshc.com. Browse the website for even more stupendous shows coming in the new year!

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 8 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

