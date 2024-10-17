SPINE-TINGLING TALES Returns to Phoenix Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phoenix Theatre's season is already delivering thrills. Now, it’s time for some chills with our long-running, iconic fall event, “Spine-Tingling Tales,” happening over two nights, Oct. 28 and 29, at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus.

Ten Hoosier storytellers will tell ghost stories to scare you right into Halloween. Each performance will feature different artists, who’ll tell titillating tales appropriate for middle-school children and older. Tickets are now on sale, including a discount for students and a virtual option so audiences can enjoy the spooky stories from anywhere.

WHEN: Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus, 705 N Illinois St., Indianapolis



COST: General admission tickets are $20, student $15, and livestream tickets are $10.

Purchase at the door or online at Storytellingarts.org.





