SPINE-TINGLING TALES Returns to Phoenix Theatre

Performances are Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

By: Oct. 17, 2024
Phoenix Theatre's season is already delivering thrills. Now, it’s time for some chills with our long-running, iconic fall event, “Spine-Tingling Tales,” happening over two nights, Oct. 28 and 29, at Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus.  

Ten Hoosier storytellers will tell ghost stories to scare you right into Halloween. Each performance will feature different artists, who’ll tell titillating tales appropriate for middle-school children and older. Tickets are now on sale, including a discount for students and a virtual option so audiences can enjoy the spooky stories from anywhere. 

WHEN: Monday, October 28 and Tuesday, October 29, 2023, 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: Phoenix Theatre & Cultural Campus, 705 N Illinois St., Indianapolis

COST: General admission tickets are $20, student $15, and livestream tickets are $10.
            Purchase at the door or online at Storytellingarts.org


 




