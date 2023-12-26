Ring in the New Year at Feinstein's in Carmel With REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG...THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE

Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6, join Feinstein’s as Melissa Errico takes the stage.
Feinstein’s at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN has the perfect line up to help you wrap up the holiday season for 2023 and ring in 2024. Local performers take the stage with musical tributes and magical performances.
Ring in the New Year with REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG...THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE
Get ready to be transported back in time to the glory days of rock with the unforgettable tribute performance! This New Year’s Eve show promises an evening filled with timeless hits and electrifying performances. You'll be on your feet, singing along to classics that made Elton John the global megastar that he is today.
Prepare to be amazed as Craig A. Meyer and the ROCKET BAND recreate Elton John's signature sound and style, bringing his music to life onstage. This is your chance to experience the magic of one of the greatest rock icons of all time.
Choose one of two shows on New Year’s Eve. The first is at 7:30 pm; the second at 10:45 pm. Get tickets for this and other shows at Click Here
Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6, join Feinstein’s as Melissa Errico takes the stage with jazz pianist Tedd Firth for her new show THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY.
Melissa Errico sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned -- and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue’s life passed on the Great White Way. A sexy, sublime study of American songs, ranging from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift... with a substantial peek at Melissa’s upcoming Sondheim album, “Sondheim in the City,” due February 16, 2024, on Concord Records, with songs like “Everybody Says Don’t,” “Take Me to the World,” and “Being Alive.”
Come hear why Broadway World says, “The way Melissa Errico immerses herself in every moment, the technical brilliance of her vocal abilities, and the sheer star power that the lady exudes, makes her a take-no-prisoners performer, offering a leave-it-all-on-the-floor show.”
Touring from England to Paris, Vegas, California, New York and more, critics are besotted. UK writer Mark Shenton said: “Errico is a radiantly intelligent performer who brings astonishing depth and perception to her deep embrace of great music and illuminates it from within. A great cabaret night can be as complete and thrilling as a full musical in the hands of a mistress of the art like her.”
Also coming in January will be BECAUSE OF YOU: A Tribute to Tony Bennett. Don Farrell and the Terry Woods Jazz Quartet celebrate the last of the legends and a man dubbed "Best singer in the business" by the likes of Lady Gaga, Aretha Franklin and Frank Sinatra on Saturday, January 13.
Friday, January 19, Feinstein’s presents Paul Hughes. Hughes has a passion for Jazz and Swing music where he channels the style and poise in the greats of the genre: Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole.
CRUSH Bon Jovi Experience takes place Saturday, January 20. Crush is led by front man and lead singer Doug Shepard, who strongly resembles Jon Bon Jovi and captures not only Jon’s look but also his energetic showmanship! On lead guitar, Andrew “Drew” Goodpaster plays all of the signature Richie Sambora riffs. The heart and backbeat of the group is Brian Barchman on drums. Completing the lineup, Robin Altmeyer on bass along with Chip McGurer on keys, and Anna Martinez Shepard on backing vocals, violin, and percussion, help to fill out the legendary sound of Bon Jovi!
On Saturday, January 27, Eric Baker & Friends Present: The Piano Man: A Billy Joel Tribute. A night of songs and stories highlighting hits and deep tracks of the piano man, Billy Joel, this full band show will feature tunes you'll sing along to, and maybe even a few you haven't heard in years!
Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s. Feinstein’s events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.
Feinstein’s is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.
