Ring in the New Year at Feinstein's in Carmel With REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG...THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE

Feinstein’s at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN has the perfect line up to help you wrap up the holiday season for 2023 and ring in 2024. Local performers take the stage with musical tributes and magical performances.

Ring in the New Year with REMEMBER WHEN ROCK WAS YOUNG...THE ELTON JOHN EXPERIENCE Get ready to be transported back in time to the glory days of rock with the unforgettable tribute performance! This New Year’s Eve show promises an evening filled with timeless hits and electrifying performances. You'll be on your feet, singing along to classics that made Elton John the global megastar that he is today. Prepare to be amazed as Craig A. Meyer and the ROCKET BAND recreate Elton John's signature sound and style, bringing his music to life onstage. This is your chance to experience the magic of one of the greatest rock icons of all time. Choose one of two shows on New Year’s Eve. The first is at 7:30 pm; the second at 10:45 pm. Get tickets for this and other shows at Click Here Friday, January 5 and Saturday, January 6, join Feinstein’s as Melissa Errico takes the stage with jazz pianist Tedd Firth for her new show THE LIFE AND LOVES OF A BROADWAY BABY. Melissa Errico sets her own life to the Broadway songs that she has sung and owned -- and offers both a sensational set of beloved standards and a series of witty and sometimes wicked stories about an ingenue’s life passed on the Great White Way. A sexy, sublime study of American songs, ranging from Cole Porter to Harold Arlen, Lerner & Loewe to Taylor Swift... with a substantial peek at Melissa’s upcoming Sondheim album, “Sondheim in the City,” due February 16, 2024, on Concord Records, with songs like “Everybody Says Don’t,” “Take Me to the World,” and “Being Alive.”