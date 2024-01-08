Review: MENOPAUSE: THE MUSICAL Perfect Parodies and Loads of Laughs at Beef & Boards

Escape the winter doldrums with a night full of laughter at MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL. The premise is simple. Four strangers meet in Bloomingdale’s but are brought together by one thing: “the change.” What ensues is a revolving door of hilarity to the tune of familiar and beloved songs.

Celeste:

I love a good laugh, so I thought I was fully prepared for MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL. But I was sorely mistaken. Little did I know I would leave the show having completed an intense ab workout from laughing so hard. It was uproariously funny and fun.

The show eases you into the relationship between the four newfound friends, Professional Woman, Iowa Housewife, Earth Mother, and Soap Star. All four actresses put an abundance of vivacity into their respective roles. After all, the show relies entirely on the chemistry between the four individuals on stage, which is a tall order. Luckily, the incredible cast at Beef & Boards did not disappoint.

Professional Woman (Enga Davis) was an anchor for the group and provided some of the show’s most memorable moments. She clearly was having a blast when she donned her Tina Turner costume and belted out “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” That whole scene was a personal highlight of hilarity for me.

Earth Mother (Melanie Souza) adds a dash of kooky fun to the group with her holistic, hippie vibes. She also had a biting sense of humor that made for some excellent comedic moments.

Every actress on stage was talented, but I had a leaning towards Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck (Soap Star) and Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife).

Soap Star had me from the beginning. Vanbiesbrouck was lively, bold, and had great vocal delivery. She also had great physicality as she moved across the stage and took command any time her character was the focal point. I greatly enjoyed her reprisal of “Heat Wave” because she seamlessly integrated her vocals with some audience flirting. It caused ripples of laughter throughout the entire theater.

Iowa Housewife took a bit to grow on me, but I will never forget the scene where she is shopping for new lingerie. Slusser’s physical comedy was exceptional. She had everyone in the palm of her hand without saying a word. It was executed so well, and I could watch it on a loop any time I needed a good, hearty laugh.

Dylan:

Any show that calls itself "Something - the Musical" is unabashedly announcing to its audience: "We're goofy, and we know it." This production unabashedly embraces its cheesiness from the start. Any critic versed in this theatrical tradition wouldn't have anticipated Menopause the Musical to be a highbrow experience. Those who dismiss the show based on reviews might miss a unique chance to witness older female actors taking center stage and openly discussing menopause.

Notably, the absence of men in the audience for Menopause the Musical was conspicuous, despite the show's website enthusiastically proclaiming, “Men love it, too!” and asserting that male audience members “relate and begin to understand this time in their wives’, sisters’, or mothers’ lives.” It seems the message didn't reach the men in my area. They honestly should have though because people could use an education.

Onstage, four women from diverse backgrounds – an Iowa housewife, a hippie, a businesswoman, and a former TV soap star – converge at a lingerie sale in Bloomingdale’s. Amidst a tussle over a black bra on sale, they discover they're all grappling with various menopausal symptoms. Their response? They sing about it, a choice any average woman might make in their shoes.

Throughout the performance, I found myself moved by the women's attempts to navigate the physical and emotional changes in their bodies and relationships. It was disheartening to witness their doctors prescribing Prozac for symptoms, overlooking the hormonal turmoil akin to the puberty they experienced. Unlike puberty, menopause lacks societal understanding and acceptance, which adds a layer of complexity.

Despite these deeper themes, the overall experience was enjoyable. The stage presentation was executed with finesse, and the singing was phenomenal. The dedication evident in their vocal training shone through, matching the talent seen on shows. The music was vibrant, the jokes well-crafted and continuous. There's something delightful about taking a topic many shy away from and transforming it into a lighthearted performance. I can confidently say I had a great time, making the show well worth watching.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL is on stage at Beef & Boards through February 4th, but tickets are selling fast for the entire season. Next on stage will be Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a musical centering on the life of the acclaimed singer and songwriter Carole King, so grab your tickets now before they sell out!