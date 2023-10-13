Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Beef & Boards

The production runs from now through November 19th.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Originally created by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber more than 50 years ago, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is gracing the stage of Beef & Boards. Fun fact that this show was what launched Rice and Lloyd Webber’s illustrious careers, continuing with more musical collaborations including Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita.

For folks who are newer to Joseph…, it’s an over-the-top, dizzy, and indicative of a Monty Python sketch in the form of musical theater. Lightly based on passages from the Bible (it’s all there in Chapter 39 of Genesis, but don’t believe everything you read, dears), Joseph… is the story of a young man sold into slavery by his 11 brothers, finding himself incarcerated in Egypt. During his lengthy time in prison he discovered a gift to interpret dreams. He quickly becomes second-in-charge to the Pharaoh Ramses and leads the Egyptian people through a historical famine.

The Beef’s cast is an ode to some of the greats from this past season including Bridgette Ludlow as the Narrator, Jeff Stockberger as Jacob, and Logan Moore as Pharaoh. Returning to Beef & Board is TJ Wessel as Joseph, and it was undeniable that Wessel’s voice was exceptional. An absolutely glittering performer who blew everyone away with his vocals throughout the musical but particularly in ‘Close Every Door’. Ludlow’s voice is nothing to snark at, and she did very well with the part. Of course, Stockberger’s comedy borderline stole the show, as it usually does.

And then in the second act, Logan Moore totally grabbed the show completely with his rendition of ‘Song of the King’ as the Pharaoh. Moore completely nailed the Elvis vibe and had the audience cheering. It was obvious that he did some hard research into the mannerisms of the King, and that was appreciated/didn’t go unnoticed. You couldn’t wipe the smiles off everyone’s faces if you tried. A splendid casting choice as he captivated audiences and totally commanded the stage by Director/Choreographer Doug King.

As to be expected with Beef & Boards standard nature, the set design and staging was major and lighting added drama on top of drama. It really is that type of show where there is consistent intensity and nothing but fun.




