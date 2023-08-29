Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN Reels in the Laughs at Beef & Boards

GRUMPY OLD MEN split guts and warmed hearts when it first hit theaters as a movie in 1993, and its musical adaptation is no different. The musical on stage now at Beef & Boards maintains all of the charms and chortles of the original and incorporates new, reimagined moments for many of the characters. The musical provides an extra dose of reflection on the importance of living in the moment and recognizing the relationships you have, the relationships you neglect, and the relationships you may be missing out on.

Celeste:

GRUMPY OLD MEN has always held a place of honor in my heart as a film, so I was ecstatic to see how it would look as a musical. Of course, Beef & Boards did not disappoint. The production is jam packed with laughter, sass, and unforgettable characters.

My first callout isn’t strictly for one character but for the cast as a whole. The story really hinges on the town of Wabasha and its inhabitants or it would fall apart. You could tell from the first note of the first bar that this cast was excited to be on stage. The best production in the world will fail if the cast doesn’t put their heart into it, but there was no shortage of heart on that stage from beginning to end. It added that element of small-town family-feel that is essential to the plot.

I cannot write about this production without recognizing the dynamic duo that is Eddie Curry and Jeff Stockberger as John Gustafson and Max Goldman. I’ve had the pleasure of seeing them use their comedy chops in many previous Beef & Boards productions, but they were on full blast during this show. Curry specializes in the slightly more subtle and snide humor that works so well with a good one-liner while Stockberger is the king of physical comedy. You will fall in love with their antics quickly.

I had high expectations for “Grandpa” Gustafson, John’s not-so-feeble and oh-so-raunchy father. Douglas E. Stark brought the comedy in heaps, and his performance ramped up right until the end. His final laugh is so big that it made the production pause while the audience fought to catch its breath. It was such fun to see him let loose with this kooky character without going too over-the-top.

Two characters I didn’t expect to stick out were Chuck and Punky Barrels. Chuck, played by Ty Stover, had a real shining moment when he sang “An Angel.” At first, I was unsure of Punky, but Karen Pappas gave her some depth with clear physical choices and made this flighty character such fun to watch.

Dylan:

I honestly get cranky when second-rate productions get repurposed from one medium to another to utilize brand name recognition, maximize profits reusing the same subject, etc. Having said that, I was surprised by how much we enjoyed the Indianapolis premier at Beef & Boards of Grumpy Old Men: The Musical, reworking the 1993 movie comedy with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau.

In this Wabasha, Minnesota comedy, senior citizens John Gustafson (Eddie Curry) and Max Goldman (John Stockberger) are clashing next-door neighbors who have known each since boyhood. When va-va-voom Ariel (Sarah Hund) moves to Wabasha, the free spirit, rather younger woman reignites old emotions and contentions, as John and Max compete for Ariel’s affection.

Under Curt Wollan's smooth direction and Sally Scharbrough's fast-paced choreo, the performances from the cast were wonderful. Both Curry and Stockberger squabbled and complained right into our hearts and Jacob A. Butler and Logan Hill made a appealing and memorable couple of the boy and girl next door (literally). Special kudos to costume designer Kathy Henry for outfitting some wildly colorful dresses. The complex set design by Michael Layton (with many moving parts) included an eye-catching, very tall statue in Ariel’s house of a nude male nude, whose plays a key “hanging” part in two scenes.

Sexuality and love are also principal ideas in Grumpy - and the lack of could easily account for the characters’ grumpiness. If you were in the same position, you might be a bit on the cantankerous side, too. Conversely, friendship and similarity are also important themes in this small-town Americana pleasing comedy where, with a bunch of snappy one-liners and sex-related jokes, Grumpy Old Men is mainly a tender story about options, love, loss, relationships, sacrifice, and forgiveness. It explains to us not to take the people in our lives for granted.

If you’re fishing for a show to see soon, then make your way to Beef & Boards for GRUMPY OLD MEN. It’s on stage now until October 1st, and tickets are selling fast. Be sure to order yours today!