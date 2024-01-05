Photos: MENOPAUSE: THE MUSICAL Opens Beef & Boards' 2024 Season

The year isn’t the only thing that’s changing! Menopause: The Musical, the hilarious and fun celebration of women and “the change,” has returned to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. See photos from the production below.

Written by Jeanie Linders, Menopause, The Musical is set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common but a black lace bra meet by chance at a lingerie sale. Get ready to laugh along as the all-female cast makes fun of their woeful hot flashes, forgetfulness, mood swings, wrinkles, night sweats and chocolate binges. A sisterhood is created between these diverse women in this uplifting production which includes parodies from the ’60s and ’70s and ’80s. It culminates with a salute to women who are experiencing “the change.”

Millions of women of all ages and stages find their spirits lifted by the show’s light-hearted look at menopause, recognizing it as the start of a new chapter in a woman’s life.

The entire cast of Menopause: The Musical is making its Beef & Boards debut. The cast includes Enga Davis as the Professional Woman, Nancy Slusser as the Iowa Housewife, Melanie Souza as the Earth Mother, and Kimberly Vanbiesbrouck plays the Soap Star.

Menopause: The Musical is now on stage for 36 performances through Feb. 4 in the intimate space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Tickets range from $55 to $82 and include Chef Larry Stoops’ dinner buffet and select beverages.

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit Click Here. Tickets are also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays).

Discounts are available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or email groups@beefandboards.com for details.