Review: RING OF FIRE Brings the Music of Johnny Cash to Life at Beef & Boards

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There are few true cultural behemoths in music, but one is undoubtedly Johnny Cash. His music reaches audiences old and new in RING OF FIRE. This musical doesn’t take a traditional route by relying on dialogue or heavy choreography. Instead, it takes you through the years and musical evolution of Johnny Cash as he copes with the highs and lows of life. It is an incredible tribute that comes to life so vividly on stage at Beef & Boards.

CELESTE:

I always enjoy a show that breaks the mold a bit and dares to be different. RING OF FIRE does focus on Johnny Cash, and it does loosely incorporate story-telling moments to give context to the songs. But what really makes this show so special is the music.

The music isn’t simply played or sung. It is truly performed live by the cast on stage. When you talk about witnessing live theatre, this is what it is. Every performer played multiple instruments while moving, singing, and emoting through Johnny Cash’s beloved songs.

Apart from the obvious talent necessary for anyone to star in this show, there are a few standouts that take it to that next level and really make the music soar.

Johnny Cash has a characteristic sound, and recreating that precisely isn’t possible. However, Tyler Breeding has a deep, resonant voice that takes you to a time when a clear timbre and true musicianship could really take you places. He had a subtlety that made him a welcome addition to any song.

If anyone brought presence to the stage it was Luke Darnell. He had an undeniable magnetism, whether he was leading a song or strumming the guitar upstage. He brings to mind the word “gravitas.” You believed he had seen a thing or two and came out a humbled man full of wisdom, kindness, and just a touch of rugged roughness.

Since Tyler and Luke took lead on quite a few of the vocals since Johnny is clearly the heart of the show, there is a challenge to stand out in your own right. But I found my eyes going to Devin McDuffy. It was as though the music had taken possession of his entire body. I know he has performed the show many times in rehearsals and on stage. However, it was like he got to come alive on that stage like it was the first time. It was a joy to witness.

Dylan:

We caught RING OF FIRE this past Tuesday, and overall, it was a very enjoyable night of theater. This is a production that puts the music front and center, celebrating the enormous catalog of Johnny Cash through a steady stream of some of his most recognizable songs. And when the vocals are this strong, that approach works remarkably well.

Vocals Take Center Stage

Without question, the biggest strength of this production is the singing. The cast delivers Cash’s music with impressive confidence and vocal ability, capturing the distinctive character and emotion that make these songs so enduring. From the quieter, more reflective numbers to the bigger crowd-pleasing moments, the performances consistently showcased just how demanding this material can be.

There’s also something particularly satisfying about hearing these songs performed live. Tracks that audiences have heard countless times take on a different energy when they’re being delivered directly from the stage, and the cast does a terrific job of giving the familiar material its own personality.

A Celebration of a Legendary Catalog

RING OF FIRE is ultimately a celebration of Johnny Cash’s music more than a traditional biographical musical. Rather than following a conventional beginning-to-end narrative, the production uses Cash’s songs to explore the themes, emotions, and stories associated with his remarkable career.

That structure gives the show a concert-like quality at times, with one familiar song leading into another. For fans of Cash's music, there are plenty of opportunities to recognize a favorite—or perhaps discover a deeper appreciation for a song you haven't heard in years.

Simple, Direct, and Effective

There’s something refreshing about the show's straightforward approach. It doesn’t try to reinvent Cash’s music or overwhelm it with unnecessary theatrics. Instead, it allows the songs and performers to do most of the heavy lifting.

That also means the production is at its best when the music is front and center. The strongest moments come when the cast settles into a song and simply lets the incredible material speak for itself.

A Worthwhile Night of Live Music

While RING OF FIRE may not follow the traditional structure of a Broadway musical, it succeeds as a lively and well-performed celebration of one of America's most distinctive musical voices. The excellent vocals are the real highlight, and the opportunity to hear so many iconic Cash songs performed live makes for an entertaining evening.

In short: Ring of Fire is a solid, enjoyable musical tribute anchored by excellent vocals and an impressive collection of Johnny Cash classics. A fitting celebration of a legendary body of work and a fun night at the theater.

Get rhythm and tap your toes to the songs of RING OF FIRE at Beef & Boards from now until October 4th.

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