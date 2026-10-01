Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Opens 2027 Season Ticket Sales

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Tickets to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre's 2027 shows are now on sale to the public exclusively through Beef & Boards, either via beefandboards.com or through the box office by calling 317.872.9664.

Tickets purchased through sellers other than Beef & Boards may not be valid for Beef & Boards shows, and may incur added fees.

The 2027 Season features everything from true stories about legendary singers to epic romances and fairy tale endings, and it all begins Jan. 7 with a comedy from right here in Indiana. The Bunco Squad follows a group of friends who get together to roll some dice in Seymour, Indiana, for a night of Bunco. But it's never a safe bet that they'll actually play the game. Instead it's a winning result of nonstop laughs that will keep audiences rolling with this Hoosier hit play! On stage through Feb. 7. Rated PG.

Next comes nostalgia with the popular musical Grease opening on Feb. 11. Relive the era of hot rods, diners, drive-ins, and bobby sox at Rydell High School in 1959 as 'greaser' Danny and new girl Sandy try to rekindle their secret summer romance. Nominated for seven Tony Awards, Grease features the hit songs 'Greased Lightnin',' 'You're The One That I Want,' and 'Summer Nights.' On stage through April 4. Rated PG-13.

Starting April 8 two parallel love stories are tested by the dangers of prejudice and World War II in Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific. Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, loves French plantation owner, Emile, but is conflicted by what she learns about him. And a strapping lieutenant falls for an island girl, but battles his own insecurities. Set in an island paradise and adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, South Pacific won 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Score that features 'Some Enchanted Evening,' 'Nothing Like a Dame' and 'I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair.' On stage through May 16. Rated PG.

Then the musical phenomenon that has taken the world by storm, Disney's Frozen, brings its captivating magic to the stage starting May 21. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, Frozen tells of the perpetual winter brought on by Princess Elsa in her mountain kingdom Arendelle, and the efforts of her sister Anna and her friends to break the icy spell. With a flurry of unforgettable songs including 'Do You Want to Build A Snowman,' 'For the First Time In Forever,' and 'Let It Go,' Frozen, on stage through July 18, is the 2027 Family Show, and features a $10 discount off tickets for all kids ages 3-15. It is rated PG.

Based on a true story and opening July 22, Always...Patsy Cline tells about the singer's friendship with a fan named Louise Seger, who had an ongoing correspondence with Cline for the rest of her life. The show, complete with down home country humor, true emotion, and even some audience participation, includes Patsy's unforgettable hits such as 'Crazy,' 'I Fall to Pieces,' 'Sweet Dreams,' and 'Walking After Midnight' – more than two dozen songs in all. The show's title was inspired by Cline's letters to Seger, which were consistently signed 'Love ALWAYS... Patsy Cline.' This show is on stage through Aug. 22 and is rated PG.

The rhythm is going to get you when On Your Feet, the musical celebrating the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, opens Aug. 26. From their humble origins, these artists defied the odds with their talent, music, and unwavering belief in each other, to ultimately become international sensations. Songs include 'Conga,' 'Live For Loving You,' '1-2-3,' and more. Rated PG, On Your Feet is on stage through Oct. 3.

The powerful musical phenomenon Les Misérables makes its long-anticipated return to the Beef & Boards stage on Oct. 7. Journey with Jean Valjean as he finds redemption against all odds in the corruption and chaos of revolutionary France. An eight-time Tony Award winner, Les Misérables is the struggle, the score, and the story that has captivated millions around the globe and become the world's longest-running musical. Based on the novel by Victor Hugo, Les Misérables is on stage through Nov. 21 and is rated PG-13.

The theatre's 54th year wraps up during the holidays with A Beef & Boards Christmas. This original production makes the most of the season, with beautiful music, energetic dance numbers, colorful costumes, stirring voices, and Santa himself! Gather with friends and family for this festive production, on stage starting Nov. 26 and culminating in a special New Year's Eve celebration on Dec. 31.

MEMBERSHIP & TICKET AVAILABILITY

Both individual tickets and VIP Memberships for the 2027 Season are now available. Visit beefandboards.com for complete details.

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, Indiana's only year-round professional dinner theatre, has been serving up exceptional entertainment since 1973.

TIMES

Evening Shows (Tuesday, Thursday, Friday*, Saturday*, and select Wednesdays): Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; Buffet is open until 7:00 p.m.; Show at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Evenings: Doors open at 5 p.m.; Buffet available until 6:30 p.m.; Show at 7 p.m.

Matinees Wednesdays and Sundays (select Thursdays & Saturdays): Doors open at 11 a.m.; Buffet available until 12:30 p.m.; Show at 1 p.m.

TICKETS

2027 VIP Memberships and tickets to all 2027 Beef & Boards shows are available exclusively through Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, either by visiting beefandboards.com, or calling the box office at 317.872.9664 (closed Mondays). Tickets purchased through sellers other than Beef & Boards may not be valid for Beef & Boards shows, and may incur added fees. The base price for tickets for mainstage shows range from $62 to $90, and include a dinner buffet, fruit & salad bar, coffee, tea, and lemonade. Upgraded seating is available at an additional cost. Note: Discounts are available for groups and kids ages 3-15. Children under age 3 are not admitted to mainstage shows.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 23 Hrs 58 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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