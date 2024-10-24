Paul Rudnick's I HATE HAMLET Comes to Shelton Auditorium

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Southbank Theatre Company will continue its fourth season with an upcoming production of Paul Rudnick's comedy, I Hate Hamlet. The show will run from Thursday through Sunday, November 7-17, 2024.

Location: Shelton Auditorium, Butler Arts and Events Center, 1000 W 42nd St., Indianapolis - on the south campus of Butler University.:

Tickets for I Hate Hamlet are available at the door or online at https://butlerartscenter.org/performance/i-hate-hamlet/

On Saturday, November 9, Southbank is also having a VIP Reception for I Hate Hamlet, which will include a silent auction, hors d'oeuvres, champagne, and desserts. Tickets for the VIP Reception are $100/person and are only available at https://southbanktheatre.org/event/ihh-vip-reception/. The VIP Reception starts at 6:00 pm and is in the lobby of Shelton Auditorium. "This is our only official fundraiser of the year," said Eppich-Harris. "We hope people will join us and support Southbank's excellent work, as we continue our fourth season."

Set in a gothic New York City apartment, I Hate Hamlet follows TV actor Andrew Rally as he struggles with the daunting prospect of playing Hamlet in Central Park. Andrew's discomfort with Shakespeare is only amplified when he is visited by the ghost of legendary actor John Barrymore, who arrives to coach Andrew through the role that all actors both fear and love. What ensues is a hilarious clash of egos, generations, and theatrical ideals, making I Hate Hamlet a delightful tribute to actors and the stage.

"Our season theme is 'Can good men be great men?' and I Hate Hamlet has elements of that question for sure," said artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "It's a comedy, but it gets into some deeper questions about insecurities, ambition, and what it means to be 'great.'"

"This is my kind of comedy," Eppich-Harris added. "It's hilarious, but it also has some genuine existential questions within it - like, how do you deal with your own insecurities and limitations? Especially when you feel like you're being set up to fail. It's funny because the experience is so relatable on a human level."

The cast includes new faces and some Southbank favorites:

Andrew: J Charles Weimer

Barrymore: Kevin Caraher (previously seen in Man of La Mancha)

Deirdre: Michelle Wafford (previously seen in Twelfth Night the Musical and Didn't See That Coming)

Felicia: Jean Arnold (previously seen in The Lion in Winter)

Gary: Anthony Nathan (previously seen in Troilus and Cressida, Man of La Mancha, Shit Cake, and Seeking Nietzsche)

Lillian: Wendy Brown

Comments