ONE-ELF SHOW Lands On The Frank & Katrina Basile Stage At The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre

The North Pole's saddest elf is in for a big surprise. His annual dark poetry reading in the break room of the toy workshop is being transformed into a glitzy, happy, holiday musical much to his horror. Join ProZack and a slew of his misfit friends as they battle to defend their somberness in this hilarious, and playfully irreverent, one man show featuring creator and performer Ben Asaykwee.

Ben Asaykwee writes, directs, and performs all the roles in this off-kilter Christmas musical.

Asaykwee is a multi-disciplinary performer, writer, and musician. As an actor, he can be seen on stages regularly throughout the midwest including The Phoenix Theatre, IndyFringe, Actors Theatre of Indiana, Beef 'n Boards and The Indianapolis Children's Museum. As a playwright/composer he has contributed to Indianapolis theatre organizations Q Artistry, Phoenix Theatre (three times), and The Indianapolis Children's Museum (five times)

After making his playwriting debut in 2009 with Q Artistry's Cabaret Poe (also running in 2011, 2012), Ben began writing regularly and has now written, composed, and produced six full scale plays/musicals and three one acts to audience and critical acclaim. Asaykwee will come back to the Cultural Centre in January, directing and producing the original show, Triangle.

Actor, Playwright, and Musician Ben Asaykwee brings his beloved and misunderstood ProZack the Sad Elf to The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre from Dec. 2 - 23.