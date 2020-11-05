Michael Feinstein To Headline Free Holiday Livestream

The event takes place on November 20.

Great American Songbook champion Michael Feinstein is teaming up with an Indiana Living Legend for an online holiday concert, offered free by the artists and the Center for the Performing Arts as a gift to the community and music fans worldwide.

Home for the Holidays: An Evening with Michael Feinstein and Special Guest Sandi Patty will stream live from the Palladium at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in multi-camera HD video with stereo sound. Viewers can register at TheCenterPresents.org/Holidays to receive updates and information on viewing options, which include the Center's website and YouTube and Facebook pages.

Feinstein, artistic director at the Center and founder of the affiliated Great American Songbook Foundation, will be backed by a piano trio for the program of seasonal favorites and Songbook standards.

"I've missed performing at the Center this year, and we know people everywhere are hungry for music and entertainment and hope," said Feinstein, whose work as a singer, pianist, preservationist and ambassador of timeless popular music has earned him five Grammy Award nominations. "With my good friend Sandi, I'm planning an evening of classic songs to kick off the holiday season and remind everyone that life and love prevail, even in challenging times."

Patty, known as "The Voice," is one of the most acclaimed vocalists in contemporary Christian music, with 40 Dove Awards, five Grammy Awards and numerous other accolades. After many years of living in Indiana, she and her husband, Don, currently reside in her native Oklahoma. As a blended family, they are parents to eight children and eight grandchildren. Patty was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2004 and awarded the Indiana Historical Society's Living Legend designation in 2007.

Sponsored by Marquis Commercial Solutions, the event is part of the Center Presents 2020-2021 Season sponsored by Allied Solutions. The media sponsor is Current Publishing LLC.

