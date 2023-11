Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards; TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER Leads Best Play!

Happy Holidays! The latest standings have been announced as of Monday, November 27th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Standings - 11/27/23

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tiffany Gilliam - GHOST LIGHT CABARET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 17%

Scott Semester - THE BIG BROADWAY SING-ALONG - The Cabaret 13%

Ben Asaykwuee - PROZAK THE SAD ELF - Phoenix Theatre 8%

Jeremy Jordan - AN EVENING WITH JEREMY JORDAN - The Cabaret 5%

Mikayla Reed Koharchik - GHOST LIGHT CABARET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Jacob Butler - GHOST LIGHT CABARET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Evan Wallace - GHOST LIGHT CABARET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Paige Scott - FLAVOR FIGHT - Indyfringe Festival 4%

Marlana Haig - BROADWAY'S BAD GIRLS - IndyFringe 3%

Norman Lasiter - GRAY PRIDE, SPECIAL ENCORE PERFORMANCE - The Cabaret 3%

Raja El Majzoub - THE DICE PLAYER - IndyFringe 3%

Anne Stout - BROADWAY'S BAD GIRLS - IndyFringe 3%

Abby Mueller - BROADWAY AT THE CABARET SERIES - The Cabaret Indianapolis 3%

Jen Johansen - WILD HORSES - Phoenix Theatre 3%

Jason Adams - KING OF MONSTERS - IndyFringe 2%

James Benn - IN THE LIFE: SONGS OF GAY HARLEM - District Theatre 2%

Nathalie Cruz - GHOST LIGHT CABARET - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Jason Adams - JASON ADAMS: KING OF MONSTERS - Athenaeum Theaater 2%

Keirsten Hodgens - HER CABARET - The Cabaret 2%

Mark Cashwell - FLAVOR FIGHT - Indyfringe Festival 2%

Amanda King - ELLA THE EARLY YEARS - The District Theatre 2%

Claire Wilcher - FLAVOR FIGHT - Indyfringe Festival 1%

Audrey Johnson - WE’VE COME A LONG WAY, LADIES - IndyFringe 1%

Constance Macy - WILD HORSES - Phoenix Theatre 1%

Jessica Vosk - IN MY GOLDEN AGE - The Cabaret Indianapolis 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Phillip Crawshaw - TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage 16%

Laurie siler - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 9%

Doug King - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 6%

Josh Gregory - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 6%

Anne Beck - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 6%

Anne Beck - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Anne Beck - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Anne Beck - SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington civic 5%

Chris and Rick Barber - A CHORUS LINE - Footlite Musicals 5%

Ron Morgan - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Kelly Day - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 4%

Doug King - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 4%

Parker Mae Taylor - SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 3%

Chr5istine Osburn - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 3%

Doug King - FOOTLOOSE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Matthew Conwell - MR CONFIDENTIAL - Actor's Theatre of Indiana 3%

Xavier Medina - STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Juju Bones + Ashtrae Asteria - NERDGASM - IndyFringe Theare 2%

Catalyst Repertory - STARMITES - IndyFringe 2%

Kenney M. Greene-Tilford - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Anne Beck - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ball State University Theatre and Dance 2%

Ron Morgan - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Anne Beck - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ball State University Dept Theatre and Dance 1%

Catalyst Repertory - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - IndyFringe 1%

Anne Beck - THE SOUND INSIDE - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 0%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony James Sirk - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre 14%

Lexi McCracken - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 7%

Jordan Brown - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 7%

Adrienne Conces - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Kate Mott - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theatre 5%

Adrienne Conces - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Anthony James Sirk - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre 5%

Vickie Tewes - SWEENEY TODD - Footlite Musicals 4%

Adrienne Conces - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Kate Mott - TEMPEST - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

Travis Grant - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Danielle Buckel Klein - DETROIT '67 - NAATC 3%

Allison Jones - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 3%

Anthony James Sirk - A CHORUS LINE - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 2%

Karen Webster-Cones - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Kiron Reuff - A WINTERS TALE - Agape Theatre Company 2%

Kathy Henry - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Mack Fensterstock and Kelsey McDaniel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 2%

Anthony James Sirk - TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 2%

Cheryl Harmon - STARMITES - IndyFringe 2%

Marina Turner - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Cathy Cutshall - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Buck Creek Players 2%

Molly Vaughn - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 2%

Kathy Henry - CLUE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Alexander Stearns - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - University Theatre, Ball State University, Muncie, IN 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Zack Neiditch - MR BURNS: POST ELECTRIC PLAY - Purdue Theater 14%

Josh Brown and Matt Day - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Player 2 Productions 8%

Anne Beck - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

Amy Christie - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 7%

Michael J Lasley - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 6%

Maria Amenabar Farias - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 4%

Marcia Eppich-Harris - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 4%

Michael Lasley - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Eddie Curry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Emily Rogge-Tzucker - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Emily Ristine-Holloway - TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage 3%

Emily Halloway - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre 3%

Ben Jones - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Buck Creek Players 3%

Heather Patterson King - FOOTLOOSE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Ben Asaykwee - PROZACK: THE SAD ELF - Phoenix Theatre 3%

Mack Fensterstock - SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 3%

Brynn Hensley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theatre Company 2%

Jerry Beasley - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Footlite Musicals 2%

Elizabeth Stark Payne - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Josh VanderMissen - SWEENEY TODD - Footlite Musicals 2%

Casey Ross - STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Evan Elliott - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Belfry 2%

James Leagre - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - University of Indianapolis 1%

Ron Morgan - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Matt Kramer - THE NORTH WING - Defiance Comedy 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bridget Haight - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 15%

D'yshe Mansfield - DETROIT 67 - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre 10%

Claire Wilcher - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 7%

Josiah McCruiston - TJ LOVES SALLY 4EVER - Fonseca Theatre Company 6%

Julie Dixon - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Indiana State University Department of Theater 5%

Eddie Curry - CLUE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Ben Asaykwee - TRIANGLE - Phoenix Theatre 4%

John Goodman - THE MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Ben Hanna - CLUE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 3%

Zachariah Stonerock - BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 3%

Max McCreary - INTO THE BREECHES - Indy Bard Fest 3%

Chris Berchild - TEMPEST - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

Evren Wilder Elliott - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Ben Jones - SORDID LIVES - Buck Creek Players 3%

Mikael Burke - TWO MILE HOLLOW - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Rebecca Wright - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 2%

Rai Ortman and Amanda Gwin - BETWEEN TRAINS - Indyfringe Festival 2%

Dr. Gwenn Adams and Dr. Kathy Phipps - SHAKESPEARE'S 'A WINTER'S TALE' - Agape Theater Company 2%

Casey Ross - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Elizabeth Stark Payne - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Andrew Kramer - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - American Lives Theatre 2%

Claire Wilcher - LOVE’S LABOR’S LOST - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 2%

Ann Shanahan - NORA - Purdue Theater 2%

Kaya Dorsch - DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Theatre Unchained 2%

Brian Noffke - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Buck Creek Players 1%



Best Ensemble

TJ LOVES SALLY 4EVER - Fonseca Theatre 8%

SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 7%

THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 6%

MR BURNS: POST ELECTRIC PLAY - Purdue Theater 5%

DETROIT’67 - Naptown African American Theatre Collective 5%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 4%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 4%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 3%

RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 3%

CLUE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 2%

BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 2%

BETWEEN TRAINS - Indiana Drama Club 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

SWEENEY TODD - Footlite Musicals 1%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - University of Indianapolis 1%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 1%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ball State University Theatre and Dance 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Baxter Chambers - MR. CONFIDENTIAL - Indiana Actor's Theater 12%

Erin meyer - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 10%

Tim Dick - SANCTUARY CITY - American Lives Theatre 8%

Ryan Koharchik - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 8%

Tim Dick - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 7%

Michael Jackson - TEMPEST - Indiana State University Department of Theater 5%

Joy Caroline Mills - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre 5%

David Vogel - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 4%

Zach Stonerock - BAT IN THE WIND (OR A RECENT STUDY ON DEPRESSION AND ADDICTION - Catalyst Repertory 4%

Laura Glover - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 4%

Pat Moffatt - TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage 4%

Tim Dick - STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 4%

Devin Mcduffy - SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 4%

Michael Moffatt - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 3%

Tim Dick - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - University of Indianapolis 3%

Laura Glover - LOVE’S LABOR’S LOST - Indianapolis Shakespeare Company 2%

Phoenix Lyons - SHAKESPEARE'S 'THE WINTER'S TALE' - Agape Theater Company 2%

Kairon Bullock - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Sue Kuehnhold - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Footlite Musicals 2%

Tim Dick - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - American Lives Theatre 2%

Ryan Koharchik - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Kairon Bullock - BALLAD OF THE BOOK WOMEN - Indyfringe Festival 1%

Tim Dick - THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 1%

Laura Glover - WILD HORSES - Phoenix Theatre 1%

Jason Hoffman - SPRING AWAKENING - The District Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Teneh Karmu - SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 18%

Matt Day - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 9%

Dave fackler - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 9%

Brent Marty - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 7%

Brent Marty - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 7%

Seth Young - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 5%

Devin McDuffy - SPRING AWAKENING - The District Theatre 4%

Brent Marty - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Kristy Templet - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Beef and Boards 4%

Brent Marty - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Jill Stewart - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUISICAL - Buck Creek Players 3%

Billy Scharfenberger - STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 3%

David Turner - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 3%

Mike Raunick - TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage 3%

Kristy Templet - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Brent Marty - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Brenna Whitaker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Belfry 2%

Kristy Templet - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Christopher Marlowe - NORMAN LASITER'S 'GRAY PRIDE, SPECIAL ENCORE PERFORMANCE' - The Cabaret 2%

Terry Woods - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Kristy Templet - FOOTLOOSE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Jeremy Kaylor - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Footlite Musicals 1%

Brenna Whitaker - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Mainstreet Productions 1%



Best Musical

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - Phoenix Theatre 12%

SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 10%

THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 7%

RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 7%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 6%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 3%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 3%

SWEENEY TODD - Footlite Musicals 3%

THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK MUSICAL - Buck Creek Players 3%

HUNCHBACK OF NORTE DAME - Agape Theater Company 2%

A CHORUS LINE - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 2%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

SOPHISTICATED LADIES - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Ball State University Theatre and Dance 2%

EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - University of Indianapolis 2%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Footlite Musicals 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 1%

FOOTLOOSE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 18%

SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 16%

TWO MILE HOLLOW - Phoenix Theatre 8%

YOUR LOVE WILL BE JUDGED - OnyxFest 8%

A BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 6%

MR CONFIDENTIAL - Actors Theatre of Indiana 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL COMEDY - The District Theatre 5%

BLACK HAT DUNCAN - Storefront Theatre of Indianapolis 5%

TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 4%

NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE - Purdue Theater 4%

PROZACK: THE SAD ELF - Phoenix Theatre 4%

BALLAD OF THE BOOK WOMEN - Indyfringe Festival 4%

THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 3%

SHY, THE MUSICAL - Indyfringe Festival 3%

SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

A (HAPPY) HOLIDAY - Theatre Unchained 2%

RITA FROM ACROSS THE STREET - American Lives Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Steve Kruze - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

Renée La Schiazza - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Jon Owens - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 5%

James Pendergast - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 5%

Charlie Rankin - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 4%

Josh Gregory - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 4%

Eden Franco - SPRING AWAKENING - The District Theatre 4%

Charlie Steiner - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 4%

Maggie Lengerich - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 3%

Eli Neal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Th Biz - Avon. IN 3%

Jameelah Leaundra - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Shelbi Berry Kamohara - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Megan mahaney - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 3%

Olivia Broadwater - RENT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Micah Friedman - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 2%

Henry Kirk - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Civic 2%

Jonathan Studdard - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Logan Moore - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Jackson Duncan - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Kelsey Mc Daniel - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Bridgette Ludlow - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Mark Boice - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Belfry 1%

Matthew Walls - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 1%

Eddie Curry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Ben Frederick - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Chandra Lynch - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre 15%

Sydney Pinchouck - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 7%

Craig Robison - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Indiana State University Department of Theater 5%

Jay Fuqua - TWO MILE HOLLOW - Phoenix Theatre 5%

Jonathan Studdard - THE CAT IN THE HAT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Claire Wilcher - CLUE - Indiana Repertory Theatre 4%

Sammy Batchelor - SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

Brittany Magee - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 3%

Madeline Dulabaum - INTO THE BREECHES - Indy Bard Fest 2%

Logan Moore - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Evelyn Skaggs - BETWEEN TRAINS - Indiana Drama Club 2%

Eric Reiberg - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Zachariah Stonerock - LOVE'S LABOR'S LOST - IndyShakes 2%

LaKesha Lorene - DETROIT 67 - Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre 2%

Georgeanna Smith-Wade - TRIANGLE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Joe Wagner - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Bardfest 2%

Devan Mathias - CLUE - IRT 2%

Bill Book - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Shelbi Berry Kamohara - TRIANGLE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Kevin Price - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 2%

Virgina server - A WINTERS TALE - Agape theatre company 1%

Don Farrell - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 1%

Trick Blanchfield - PEOPLE PLACES & THINGS - Stage Door Reperatory Theatre 1%

Dave Pelsue - BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 1%

Rowan Apple-Knotts - THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 1%



Best Play

TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre 14%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 11%

CLUE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 10%

DETROIT ‘67 - Naptown African American Theatre Collective 8%

BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 5%

NOISES OFF - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 5%

PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

TRIANGLE - Phoenix Theatre 4%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Bardfest 2%

STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Indy fringe -Catalyst company 2%

SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

BETWEEN TRAINS - Indyfringe Festival 2%

HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - American Lives Theatre 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 2%

INTO THE BREECHES - Indy Bard Fest 2%

THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 2%

LOVE/SICK - Theatre Unchained 1%

THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Buck Creek Players 1%

SANCTUARY CITY - American Lives Theatre 1%

BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 1%

SORDID LIVES - Buck Creek Players 1%

NORA - Purdue Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Zac Hunter - WILD HORSES - Phoenix Theatre 16%

Matt Day - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 9%

Erin meyer - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 8%

Nick Kilgore - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 8%

Matt Mott - NOISES OFF - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 6%

Kelsey McDaniel - SPRING AWAKENING - Fast Apple Artists 5%

Michael Layton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Michael Jackson - THE TEMPEST - Indiana State University Department of Theater 4%

Dr. Kathy Phipps - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Shakespeare's 'The Winter's Tale' 3%

Kristopher Steege - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 3%

Michael Layton - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Nick Kilgore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Catalyst Repertory 3%

Kristopher Steege - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre 3%

Zachariah Stonerock - BAT IN THE WIND (OR A RECENT STUDY ON DEPRESSION AND ADDICTION - Catalyst Repertory 3%

Kristopher Steege - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - University of Indianapolis 3%

Aric Harris - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Dan McCullough - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - American Lives Theatre 2%

Inseung Park - TWO MILE HOLLOW - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Andrew Darr - STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Jery Beadley - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Footlite Musicals 2%

Michael Layton - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Rai Ortman & Amanda Gwin - BETWEEN TRAINS - Indiana Drama Club 1%

Casey Ross - BAT IN THE WIND - Catalyst Repertory 1%

Ian Marshall-Fisher - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Mainstreet Productions 1%

Ian Marshall-Fisher - NIGHT MUST FALL - Main Street Productions 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Berg - NORA - Purdue Theater 10%

Zach Rosing - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 9%

Zach Rosing - TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage 9%

Matt Day - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 8%

David caudle - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church J 8%

Pat Gibbs - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

Chris Berchild - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 7%

Pat Gibbs - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Joy Caroline Mills - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 5%

Mina Keohane - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 4%

Oz Casille - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 3%

Oz Casille - THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 3%

Dr. Kathy Phipps - SHAKESPEARE'S 'THE WINTER'S TALE' - Agape Theater Company 3%

Marcia Eppich-Harris - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Casey Ross - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Catalyst Repertory 3%

Daniel Hesselbrock - GRUMPY OLD MEN - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Max McCreary - INTO THE BREECHES - Indy Bard Fest 2%

Rai Ortman - BETWEEN TRAINS - Indyfringe Festival 2%

Lindsay Jones - OEDIPUS - Indiana Repertory 1%

Casey Ross - BAT IN THE WIND (OR A RECENT STUDY ON DEPRESSION AND ADDICTION - Catalyst Repertory 1%

Jason Tuttle - WILD HORSES - Phoenix Theatre 1%

Mina Keohane - SANCTUARY CITY - American Lives Theatre 1%

Todd Mack - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - American Lives Theatre 1%

Tyler Berg - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - Purdue Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Preston Dildine - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 7%

TJ ONeill - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 7%

Emma Hornbecker - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 5%

Micah Friedman - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 5%

Nolan Daugherty - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Eli Neal - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef and Boards 4%

Shelbi Berry Kamohara - FOOTLOOSE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 4%

Nina Stilabower - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

The quartet - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 3%

Yolanda Valdivia - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

John blackwell - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 3%

John Vessels - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Anthony Nathan - TROILUS AND CRESSIDA: THE MUSICAL - Southbank Theatre Company 3%

Evan Wallace - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Mikayla Reed Koharchik - THE PROM - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Kurt Perry - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 3%

Sophie Sweany - SPRING AWAKENING - The District Theatre 2%

Bradley Allen Lowe - STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 2%

Jed Ottersen - BRIGHT STAR - Marian University Theatre 2%

Ryan Powell - SUPER MARIO IS DEAD - Indyfringe Festival 2%

Brynn Dunlap - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Agape Theater Company 2%

Sarah Hund - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%

Kelsey McDaniel - A CHORUS LINE - Footlite Musicals 2%

Nina Stilabower - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Arlee leo - THE MUSIC MAN - Grace church 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Willa Cortez - BETWEEN TRAINS - Indiana Drama Club 9%

Craig Robinson - TEMPEST - Indiana State University Department of Theater 7%

Daniel A. Martin - DETROIT ‘67 - Naptown African American Theatre Collective 7%

Christine Zavakos - PREDICTOR - American Lives Theatre 6%

Eric Bryant - TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER - Fonseca Theatre 6%

Haliey Hughes - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 4%

Carrie Reiberg - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 4%

Daniel Scharbrough - IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef and Boards 4%

Mookie Harris - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 3%

Taylor Cox - HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING - American Lives Theatre 3%

Ross Boyer - BASKERVILLE A SHERLOCK HOLMES MYSTERY - Indiana State University Department of Theater 3%

Susan Hill - INTO THE BREECHES - Indy Bard Fest 3%

Tracy Nakigozi - BALLAD OF THE BOOK WOMEN - Indyfringe Festival 3%

Anna Himes - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Catalyst Repertory 3%

Ryan Powell - PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS - Stage Door Productions 2%

Wilhelmena Dreyer - THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 2%

Amalia Howard - SEEKING NIETZSCHE - Southbank Theatre Company 2%

Allen Sledge - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Bard Fest 2%

Joe Wagner - LOVE/SICK - Theater Unchained 2%

Jay Hemphill - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Kipp Morgan - THE DIVINE ALCHEMISTS - Indyfringe Festival 2%

Garrett Rowe - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 2%

Evelyn Skaggs - SHAKESPEARE'S 'THE WINTER'S TALE' - Agape Theater Company 2%

Scot Greenwell - LOVES LABORS LOST - IndyShakes 2%

Kendra Lucas - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

TUCK EVERLASTING - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 22%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre 13%

CHARLIE THE NO-GOOD REALLY - ROTTEN - CHEAT - A - SAURUS REX - Crossroads Repertory Theatre 10%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 9%

THE CAT IN THE HAT - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre 8%

A CHORUS LINE - Summer Stock Stage Eclipse 7%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ball State University Theatre and Dance 6%

SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK - Agape Theater Company 5%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Booth Tarkington civic 5%

BETWEEN TRAINS - Indiana Drama Club 4%

STARMITES - Catalyst Repertory 3%