LOVENOTES! Comes to Indiana Landmarks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kick off the season of romance with “LoveNotes!” a unique storytelling show of memoir and music. Hosted by producer Haley Lawrence, the event showcases true stories of first love, last love, and all the messiness in between — from heartbreaking to heartwarming and humorous to healing — ultimately stories of hope. Coupled or single, everyone will find something to love about “LoveNotes!” The performance is Friday, January 31, 7:30 p.m.

CAST: Natalie Mosley Klenotic, Leondra Radford, Ellie Herdman, Gabrielle Patterson, Albert Lahrman, Kristin Bales, Francesca Sobrer, Ginger Claremohr, Travis Dennison, Lisa Devon, Eunice Jarrett, Jessica Heck and Neeta Agarwal.

Based on Heather Christie’s popular book of the same name, “LoveNotes!” debuted last year with a sold-out show Off-Broadway and has expanded to three performances this year in New York, Chicago and Indianapolis.



Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only, or online for $25. VIP tickets are $35 and include a signed copy of the “LoveNotes!” book. Audiences can watch a livestream of the show from anywhere for $15.

Comments