Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Stage For the First Time in a Year

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has returned to the stage, performing together for the first time in a year.

Fox 59 talked with associate conductor of the ISO, Jacob Joyce about what it's been like getting back on stage.

"We're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," he said. "We just came back for our first music-making experience in a year and it was an incredible experience."

Joyce also explained how the ISO was able to safely get together to perform.

"We recorded sort of a docu-series on baroque music, there's eight episodes coming out," he said. "We've been forced to look at music that's smaller in size, the number of players so that we can all be socially distanced and play with masks."

He has hope that as things continue to improve, the ISO will be able to go back to normal.

"As we get more people vaccinated and COVID decreases in intensity, we'll be able to come back more fully. That's what we're looking forward to."

