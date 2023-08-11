Inaugural Carmel Jazz Festival Opens Today

A two-day weekend of high energy jazz throughout the City of Carmel will come with a side of delicious food and drink, along with a just-announced Carmel Jazz Fest Art Fair. The inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest weekend kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. and the music won't stop until late Saturday night.

The festival will feature more than 30 electrifying national and international acts, including Spyro Gyra (festival headliner), Evelyn “Champagne” King, Dave Bennett Quartet, Freddie Fox and Tim Cunningham. Festival passes will grant attendees access to multiple performances occurring at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Carmel — including Carmel Gazebo, the lawn at Carter Green, Midtown Plaza, The Tarkington Theater and Studio Theater.

Festival passes are on sale now. Friday pass: $29; Saturday pass: $39; Two-day pass: $54. Visit https://www.carmeljazzfest.org/tickets to order. You can add-on Spyro Gyra tickets for their show at the Palladium starting at $25. You can also purchase add-on experiences at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael on August 11 and August 12. Visit Click Here to order. Kids (12 & under) are free. Carmel Jazz Fest is a family-friendly event and will include face painters and balloon sculptures.

The full schedule of music is below.

WHAT TO EAT, WHAT TO DRINK

The list of food booths and drink vendors has been finalized. Vendors will be located at both Carter Green and the Gazebo.

AT CARTER GREEN

The Downtown Farm Stand Second Story Lounge - Offering farm-to-table foods and craft cocktails, this Muncie-based vendor will offer craft barbecue with live fire cooking and pasture-raised local meats from Gunthorp Farms and a craft cocktail bar utilizing organic and local ingredients when possible. Pork, turkey, vegetarian and vegan sandwiches will be on the menu, along with dessert and a variety of cocktails. More info: downtownfarmstand.com

1947 Eatery and Lounge - 1947 is a fusion eatery & lounge offering some of the best Indian food in the Indianapolis area.

We Guac Your World - Guacamole with chips tray, combo tray: guacamole and pico de gallo with chips, guacamole and beans tostada , picadillo and beans tostadas, nachos, mango on a stick, mango and Tajín popsicle, lime pie slice.

Osteria by Fabio Viviani - Located next to Market District, Osteria is a rustically refined eatery by celebrity chef, hospitality developer and TV personality Fabio Viviani. This signature venue offers seasonally inspired dishes, including elevated takes on his favorite comfort foods, as well as local craft drafts and cocktails. Osteria features housemade pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas, barrel select bourbons, and an extensive wine list. More info: www.osteriacarmel.com

J and J, A Taste of Home - Jerk tacos, loaded fries, homemade egg rolls.

Rosie's Riblets - BBQ turkey legs, pulled meats and other BBQ

Bay Area Bistro - Spam musubi, classic lumpia, pancit bison guisado, bbq pork skewers.

Just Cakin' It - Lemonade, frozen tropical slushies, banana pudding, cheesecake, loaded waffles and hot dogs.

The Walking Waffle Co. - Belgian sugar waffles with fruit toppings.

AT THE CARMEL GAZEBO

Later Taters - Spud-based delicacies.

Delia's Ribs and Catering - Rib tips, pulled pork, pulled chicken, baked beans, mac and cheese and potato salad.

MJ's Backyard BBQ - Rib tips, smoked wings, sausage, grilled corn.

Tasty Treats Bakery - Vegan cookies, cookie sandwiches, mini-jar cakes.

Dope Lemonades - Dope Lemonades has been in existence since the Spring of 2020 and does pop-ups, festivals, and catering events between Northern and Central Indiana.

Sasa's Roasted Corn - Buttered Roasted Corn, Street Corn, Cheetos Corn, Baked Street Potato, Hot Dogs, Bottled Soft Drinks

BEER/WINE GARDEN AT CARMEL GAZEBO

Carmel Jazz Fest Beer & Wine Garden - The official beer and wine garden of Carmel Jazz Fest will feature a variety of styles from Bier Brewery, a brewery and tap room in Carmel committed to the highest quality and best tasting bier in the area. More info: bierbrewery.com.

Sugar Creek Winery is the featured winery of Carmel Jazz Fest. Sugar Creek Winery is a vertically integrated vineyard and wine tasting room at 1111 West Main Street in Carmel. They produce distinctive, artisan wines from their vineyard in Montgomery County, Indiana in addition to wines made from grapes sourced from California, New York, Oregon and South America. More info: sugarcreekwinery.com

Pours by The Pour Pair, a mobile bar service company run by two local teachers who also happen to be veteran bartenders. More info: thepourpair.com

JAZZ FEST ART FAIR AT THE GAZEBO

Sponsored by The Woodard Van Riper Family Foundation

Enjoy a variety of art work from Anna Afshar, Xan Larson, Ridha Table Company and Hannah Gao while the music plays at the Carmel Gazebo.