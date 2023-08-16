IU Theatre + Dance Unveils 2023-2024 Season Directed Entirely By Women

Indiana University Department of Theatre + Dance will present their 2023/2024 theatrical season with eight productions helmed entirely by women. The season includes beloved musicals, a Shakespearean classic, contemporary masterpieces, twists on old favorites, dance spectaculars, and a world premiere new musical as part of the At First Sight New Play Festival. Department Head, Linda Pisano said "It's thrilling to see a shift across the landscape of American theatre where women directors are being given more opportunities to create ground-breaking work that speaks to the generation we're living in, and IU is proud to be at the forefront of that shift!"

Starting out the season is Sarah Ruhl's enchanting adaptation of Virginia Woolf's classic novel, Orlando, directed by third year M.F.A. directing candidate Lauren Diesch. A young man is drawn into a love affair with Queen Elizabeth I. As Orlando strives to make their way as a poet and lover, their travels keep Orlando at the heart of a tale where gender and gender expression shifts regularly, with whimsical results. Orlando plays the Ruth N. Halls Theatre from September 29th through October 7th.

Orlando is followed by a new production of Kander and Ebb's classic musical, Cabaret, directed and choreographed by Assistant Professor Lauren Haughton-Gillis. Daring, provocative, and exuberantly entertaining, Cabaret explores the life of Bohemian Berlin in the 1930s, as Fascism begins to take its hold on the country. Cabaret plays the Wells-Metz Theatre from November 2nd through 11th with musical direction by Brandon Magid.

This year's annual Winter Dance Concert is Cultural Immersion, directed by Associate Professor Beatrice Capote. Guest artists, faculty, and students will come together to create embodied human expression through movement of our individual and collective experience. Cultural Immersion plays the Ruth N. Halls Theatre from December 8th through 9th.

The new year begins with an exciting stripped-down production of Shakespeare's classic comedy, Measure for Measure, directed by Assistant Professor Jenny McKnight. Government regulation and female autonomy collide in Shakespeare's comic legal thought experiment. Measure for Measure plays the Studio Theatre from January 19th through the 27th.

February brings the return of the beloved IU Theatre and Dance tradition, the At First Sight New Play Festival. Now in its 12th year, the At First Sight New Play Festival will feature dozens of events, headlined by the premiere of Vox Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical which chronicles the rise and fall of a mythical democratic society featuring book, music, and lyrics by third year M.F.A. playwright David Davila. Vox Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical plays the Ruth N. Halls Theatre from February 9th through 17th, directed by third year M.F.A. directing candidate Lauren Diesch, with music direction by Erik Wakar.

February continues with a heart wrenching contemporary masterpiece, Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline, directed by Visiting Assistant Professor Sam White. In Pipeline, a mother's hopes for her son clash with an educational system rigged against him. With profound compassion and lyricism, Pipeline brings an urgent conversation powerfully to the fore, in the Wells-Metz Theatre from February 29th through March 8th.

April brings a splashy production of the new hit musical, Head Over Heels, directed and choreographed by Professor of Practice DJ Gray. Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney and featuring beloved songs by The Go-Go's, Head Over Heels is a bold musical comedy that follows the escapades of a royal family on a journey to save their kingdom. Head Over Heels plays the Ruth N. Halls Theatre from April 12th through 20th, with musical direction by Brandon Magid.

The season comes to a close with New Moves / New Directions 2024, co-directed by Associate Professor Beatrice Capote and Professor Elizabeth Shea. One of the most popular events of the year, New Moves / New Directions is a concert of capstone projects created by the IU Contemporary Dance B.F.A. senior class with additional works by IU Theatre & Dance majors and guest artists. New Moves / New Directions plays the Wells-Metz Theatre from April 26th through 27th.

What: IU Theatre & Dance presents 2023/204 Season directed entirely by women

Where: The Lee Norvelle Theatre & Drama Center at Indiana University Bloomington

Tickets: $15 for children/students and $25 for adults. Season Tickets start at $52 for students and $88 for adults.Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling (812) 855-1103.