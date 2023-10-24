Frank Basile Presents Emerging Stories Premiere A FORERUNNER OF FREEDOM: INDIANAPOLIS BETHEL AMC HISTORY TOLD THROUGH STORY, SONG AND DANCE

Premiere on stage at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on November 5. Tickets are on sale now for the live performance and livestream.
POPULAR
In 1991, The National Park Service put Bethel Cathedral AME at 414 West Vermont Street on the National Register of Historic Places, making it the first Black church in Indianapolis to earn that distinction.
With the support of the Frank Basile Emerging Stories Fellowship, artist Manón Voice researched more of its rich history and crafted it into an original, dynamic story, “A Forerunner of Freedom: Indianapolis Bethel AME History told through Story, Song and Dance,” which she will premiere on stage at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on November 5. Tickets are on sale now for the live performance and livestream.
In her piece, Voice will spotlight the connections of Bethel AME Church with the Underground Railroad and the anti-slavery movement before the Civil War. Some historians believe the congregations' support of the Abolitionist Movement caused it to be the target of arsonists in 1862. Still, Bethel AME remained a stalwart of hope in the local Black community through its commitment to education and community outreach.
Frank Basile Emerging Stories Premiere: “A Forerunner of Freedom: Indianapolis Bethel AMC History told through Story, Song and Dance” featuring Manón Voice
Sunday, November 5, 2023, 4:00 p.m. Online via Zoom and in person at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis. Tickets are $15 for general admission, online or in person, $25 for a household to watch the livestream and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.
Videos
|A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Marian University Theatre (11/16-11/19)
|Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (10/05-11/19)
|To Kill a Mockingbird
Clowes Hall (1/23-1/28)
|The Instant Personal Loan App is the Best Way to Get a Loan Fast!
Breathing Storytellers (3/23-3/15)
|Hadestown
Clowes Hall (4/02-4/07)
|The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Holiday Edition
The Cabaret Indianapolis (12/07-12/07)
|Frozen
Murat Theatre (11/16-11/26)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Indiana University Auditorium (11/01-11/02)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Elliott Hall of Music (2/10-2/10)
|Jason Robert Brown
The Cabaret Indianapolis (11/03-11/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You