David Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana University

Performances run February 9th-17th.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

David Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana University

David Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana University

The IU Theatre and Dance At First Sight New Play Festival is back for its twelfth year featuring a world premiere musical as its showcase production with book, music, and lyrics by third year M.F.A. playwriting candidate David Davila and direction by third year M.F.A. directing candidate Lauren Diesch.

Vox-Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical, takes us ten-thousand years into the future to find a group of rebel troubadours surrounded on all sides by the deadly forces of an oppressive regime. In their last few moments of freedom they have only one chance left to pass along the tale of "Vox Populi," a sacred secret that tells of the rise and fall of a great mythical society. Can they pass along the legend before they're captured, and save future democracies from corruption? Or, is there no such thing as democracy without corruption?

Vox Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical will be presented at Indiana University's Ruth N. Halls Theater from February 9th-17th with music direction by fourth year piano performance student Erik Wakar, choreography by fourth year contemporary dance student Aerin Webber, and orchestrations by third year composition student Em Singleton. Per librettist/composer Davila, "Vox Pop is a study on Tytler's theory of the cycle of democratic societies from bondage to liberty and eventually back into bondage. Vox Pop asks its audience to ponder the paradoxical idea that when people have the right to vote they have a tendency to inevitably vote away their rights."

Vox Pop! has a set design by third year M.F.A. candidate Maggie Jackson, costume design by visiting assistant professor Katie Cowan Sickmeier, lighting design by second-year M.F.A candidate Nicholas Gwin, sound design by Professor Andrew Hopson, property design by first year M.F.A. candidate Ash Cossey, dramaturgy by Assistant Professor Sarah Johnson, and fight choreography by fourth year student Sierra Shelton.

The ensemble cast of Troubadours includes Ryan Andrews (M.F.A Acting Candidate), Erica Angilletta, Isabel Barredo, Renee Carter, Ben Chalex, Leah Corcoran, Chandler Deppert, Gracie Harrison, Jillian Hurley, Seth Jacobsen, Nate Koss, Annie Libs (Dance Captain), Aubrey Rose Mitchell, Catherine O'Connor, Isabel Rodriguez, Emma Shapiro, Sierra Shelton, Nikki Stawski, Claire Summers, and Peter Valentino. The cast is led by fourth-year stage manager Madeline Tagua-Horne.

Filling out the creative team are M.F.A. candidates Elliott Carnell (Production Manager), K'Nyia Bumpers (TD), Ava Francisco (Asst. Costume Design), Jacob Goldberger (Asst. Lighting Design), and undergraduates Luna DeCastro (AD), Sadie Maw (ASM), Riley Paulin (ASM), and Molly Lenig (PA), with music supervision by Professor Ray Fellman and violence & fight supervision by Assistant Professor Leraldo Anzaldua.

David Davila is a writer, performer, and comedian from the border of South Texas where the wall's been standing since the Bush administration. The winner of the National New Play Network Smith Prize for Political Theatre and the New American Voices National Playwriting award, his work questions systems of power and centers the stories of Queer and Latinx people living in the Americas ranging from plays, musicals, and poetry to television, sketch, and stand-up comedy.

The Twelfth Annual At First Sight New Play Festival also features new works by undergraduate playwrights and songwriters. For a full festival schedule please visit the website: Click Here

What: Vox Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical

Running Time: Two hours with a fifteen minute intermission

Where: Ruth N. Halls Theater, Lee Norvelle Theatre and Drama Center, 275 N Eagleson Avenue

Tickets: Tickets are $15 - $25 and can be purchased through the box office or online. To contact the box office, call 812.855.1103. Tickets can be purchased online at https://theatre.indiana.edu/on-stage/productions/2023-2024/afs-mfa3.html.

See Full Festival Schedule: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Indianapolis

1
MAN OF LA MANCHA To Be Presented By Southbank Theatre Company in March Photo
MAN OF LA MANCHA To Be Presented By Southbank Theatre Company in March

Southbank Theatre Company presents 'Man of La Mancha' at the newly renovated Shelton Auditorium. Tickets on sale now.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Indianapolis Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Indianapolis! Winners include Actor's Theatre of Indiana, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, Summer Stock Stage Eclipse and more.

3
Review: MENOPAUSE: THE MUSICAL Perfect Parodies and Loads of Laughs at Beef & Boards Photo
Review: MENOPAUSE: THE MUSICAL Perfect Parodies and Loads of Laughs at Beef & Boards

Any show that calls itself 'Something - the Musical' is unabashedly announcing to its audience: 'We're goofy, and we know it.' This production unabashedly embraces its cheesiness from the start. Any critic versed in this theatrical tradition wouldn't have anticipated Menopause the Musical to be a highbrow experience. Those who dismiss the show based on reviews might miss a unique chance to witness older female actors taking center stage and openly discussing menopause.

4
Photos: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Opens Beef & Boards 2024 Season Photo
Photos: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Opens Beef & Boards' 2024 Season

The year isn’t the only thing that’s changing! Menopause The Musical, the hilarious and  fun celebration of women and “the change,” has returned to Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre.  See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You

David Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana UniversityDavid Davila's VOX POP! A Post-Democratic Musical Premieres at Indiana University
MAN OF LA MANCHA To Be Presented By Southbank Theatre Company in MarchMAN OF LA MANCHA To Be Presented By Southbank Theatre Company in March
Photos: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Opens Beef & Boards' 2024 SeasonPhotos: MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL Opens Beef & Boards' 2024 Season
City Council Member Jeff Worrell to Host CIVILITY: We Can Do Better in JanuaryCity Council Member Jeff Worrell to Host CIVILITY: We Can Do Better in January

Videos

Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
View all Videos

Indianapolis SHOWS
Fiddler On The Roof in Indianapolis Fiddler On The Roof
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (8/29-10/06)
J. Harrison Ghee: The Beauty of Life in Indianapolis J. Harrison Ghee: The Beauty of Life
The Cabaret Indianapolis (4/12-4/13)
One Man, Two Guvnors in Indianapolis One Man, Two Guvnors
The Belfry Theatre (2/02-2/11)
Vox Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical in Indianapolis Vox Pop! a Post-Democratic Musical
Ruth N. Halls Theatre (2/08-2/17)
Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy: A Blonde, Brunette, and Some Duets - from Primetime to Sondheim in Indianapolis Eric McCormack & Laura Bell Bundy: A Blonde, Brunette, and Some Duets - from Primetime to Sondheim
The Cabaret Indianapolis (5/18-5/19)
Menopause, The Musical in Indianapolis Menopause, The Musical
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (1/05-2/04)
The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Tony's Edition 2024 in Indianapolis The Big Broadway Sing-Along: Tony's Edition 2024
The Cabaret Indianapolis (6/14-6/14)
Hairspray in Indianapolis Hairspray
Elliott Hall of Music (2/10-2/10)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles in Indianapolis Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles
Clowes Hall (5/15-5/15)
Million Dollar Quartet in Indianapolis Million Dollar Quartet
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre (8/29-10/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You