Central Indiana Dance Ensemble Celebrates 25 Years Of Educating Youth In The Art Of Dance

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble is currently celebrating 25 years of providing cultural and educational enrichment to the central Indiana community. To commemorate the 25th anniversary, and to celebrate the continued support of their patrons, CIDE will be hosting an Anniversary Gala on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at Iron & Ember in Carmel, IN. The event promises an evening of elegance, memories and inspiration.

This celebratory event will be hosted by Carmel City Councilor Jeff Worrell and will include drinks, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, a champagne toast and a performance by the Senior Company. There will be wonderful silent and live auction items available to bid on. The proceeds will go to support the future growth of the Not-for-Profit organization. Individual tickets are on sale for the event, as well as sponsorship level tables.

