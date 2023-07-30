Buck Creek Playhouse to Present SORDID LIVES in August

Buck Creek Players will present the first show of its 50th season with this play on their mainstage. 6 live in-person performances will be held at the playhouse starting Friday, August 4th and running through Sunday, August 13th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Chaos erupts in Winters, Texas when good Christian woman Peggy trips over her lover's wooden legs, hits her head and bleeds to death in a motel room. In this "coming out" story, the hilarious, sad, trashy truth about their lives runs amuck as three generations of her family prepare for Peggy's funeral!

SORDID LIVES is presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com).

﻿For more information on this production visit the theater's website at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Del Shores is the writer/director/producer of the films SORDID LIVES, BLUES FOR WILLADEAN, SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES, and A VERY SORDID WEDDING. He wrote and executive produced the MGM feature DADDY'S DYIN'...WHO'S GOT THE WILL? His plays CHEATIN', DADDY'S DYIN' (WHO'S GOT THE WILL?), DAUGHTERS OF THE LONE STAR STATE, SORDID LIVES, SOUTHERN BAPTIST SISSIES, THE TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS OF A TRAILER TRASH HOUSEWIFE, YELLOW, THIS SIDE OF CRAZY, and A VERY SORDID WEDDING are all published by Concord/Samuel French.

In television, Del Shores wrote, directed, executive produced and created the LOGO series SORDID LIVES; THE SERIES. He also wrote and executive produced Showtime's groundbreaking QUEER AS FOLK for the last three seasons, and wrote and produced for DHARMA & GREG and NED & STACEY.

He has directed Academy Award winners Octavia Spencer and Whoopi Goldberg; Grammy Award winner Olivia Newton-John; Emmy winners/nominees Beau Bridges, Delta Burke, Leslie Jordan, Bonnie Bedelia, Bobbie Eakes, Patrika Darbo and Rue McClanahan; Spirit Award winner Dale Dickey; and Screen Actor's Guild Award winner Beth Grant, as well as Caroline Rhea, Debby Holiday and David Steen.

As a performer, Shores has performed in hundreds of standup gigs and in 2018 completed a national tour of his critically acclaimed award-winning one-man play, SIX CHARACTERS IN SEARCH OF A PLAY, directed by Emerson Collins. The play was filmed and is now streaming worldwide.

Mr. Shores resides in Los Angeles and can be found at DelShores.com, facebook.com/delshoresofficial and @delshores on Twitter and Instagram.

HISTORY OF BUCK CREEK PLAYERS

Buck Creek Players began in 1973 when the Franklin Township Civic League and a group of local residents formed a committee to present performing arts under the name of "Four C's Theatre." On November 13, 1974, the name was changed to Buck Creek Players, Inc., andwas formalized under the Indiana Not for Profit Corporation Act of 1971 (501(c)3).

Initially, Buck Creek Players performed in elementary and high schools, and in October of 1978, moved to its first home, a historic church located at 7820 Acton Road. The church was built in 1872 with an addition in 1952. The main space of the building was the sanctuary which was 31 feet wide by 48 feet deep, with the stage using one-half of the space and the seating using the other half. The space enabled BCP to offer performing arts in an intimate setting for a maximum of 90 people. In 2002, the church was sold to United Faith Baptist Church.

In 2001, Buck Creek Players moved into its current home, the Buck Creek Playhouse, at 11150 Southeastern Avenue. The current space was originally built as an indoor tennis facility that was later converted into a church. Much of the space was rebuilt to accommodate the productions it would now house. While increasing capacity, the space is still intimate, seating a maximum of 130 people. ﻿