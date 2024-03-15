Buck Creek Players to Present BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE This Spring

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Buck Creek Players will continue their 50th season with this play on BELL, BOOK AND CANDLE on the mainstage. Join us for the 6 live in-person performances at the playhouse starting Friday, March 29th and running through Sunday, April 7th. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $16 for seniors and students. Tickets may be purchased at www.buckcreekplayers.com.

Buck Creek Players and Director Melissa DeVito are excited to announce their upcoming production of BELL, BOOK and CANDLE by John Van Druten.

Gillian Holroyd is one a few people who can cast spells and perform supernatural feats. But when she casts a spell over an unattached publisher who falls madly in love with her, the modern day witch finds herself bewitched by real human love.

