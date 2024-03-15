Broadway In Indianapolis And Sun King Brewery Announce HADESTOWN-Themed Beer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway in Indianapolis and Sun King Brewery have announced the creation of Don't Look Back, an exclusive Sun King brew to celebrate the upcoming engagement of HADESTOWN in Indianapolis April 2-7 at Clowes Memorial Hall.

Don't Look Back will be tapped at Jazz Kitchen (5377 N College Ave, 46220) on Thursday, March 28 beginning at 5:30 pm for an exclusive private event benefiting the Indianapolis Jazz Foundation. Don't Look Back will also be available for a limited time only on tap at Sun King in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, and Kokomo, as well as at Clowes Memorial Hall throughout the run of HADESTOWN while supplies last beginning March 29.

Inspired by HADESTOWN and its two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone, Don't Look Back is a smooth drinking ale with ginger, lemon and chilis to take tastebuds on a journey to the underworld and back.

Don't Look Back is the 12th beer made for a Broadway in Indianapolis production. The partnership's inaugural Million Dollar Brewski was created in 2011 for the engagement of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET. In 2013, American Idiot IPA was crafted to celebrate the raucous, in-your-face production of AMERICAN IDIOT. 2014's Cara Mia was the dark and sexy brew made exclusively for THE ADDAMS FAMILY. ALAKAZAM was the blonde stout that mystified taste buds in honor of the magical spectacular, THE ILLUSIONISTS in 2015. Guy Meets Girl was a delicate balance of Czech and Irish influences that came together in 2016 to convey the complicated raw emotion of ONCE. Heart and Sole was 2017's uniquely choreographed beer for the performance of KINKY BOOTS. In 2018, Feel the Earth was the rich, luscious brown porter with a melodic, spicy complexity to compliment BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical. The delicious pie-inspired Ba-Na-Na-Na (Do-Do-Do-Do-Do) was brewed for the engagement of WAITRESS in 2019. The ninth beer, The Beer That Went Wrong, was a Belgian-Style Blonde Ale? that was just right for the year that went wrong (2020) with the production of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG. In 2021, the delicious candy bar porter Whipple Scrumptious Fudge Mallow Delight marked the 10th beer Sun King has created for a Broadway in Indianapolis production. And last season's Mr. Pinky was the glittery pink lager celebrating the big and colorful engagement of HAIRSPRAY.

Tickets

HADESTOWN, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will play in Indianapolis at Clowes Memorial Hall April 2-7, 2024. Tickets are extremely limited and available by calling 1-800-982-2787, online at www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com and www.ticketmaster.com, or by visiting the Clowes Memorial Hall box office.