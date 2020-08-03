BWW Blog: How to Go Back This Fall

The idea of returning to school in the fall is always a little daunting. Life seems slower, more simple in the summertime. Daytime is longer, nights are warmer, and at least for me personally, life is always a little bit better (this may be due to my slight Vitamin D deficiency, so I'm a big fan of sunshine). For me, going back is always a little bit painful. A demanding schedule, early morning classes, and the dreaded Indiana winter don't always entice me. Once school gets back into the swing of things, I'm always grateful to be back, but any sort of change is hard.

However, this year is different from any school year that has come before it. A lot of us had had summer work lined up, vacations planned, intensives to go to, and a lot of that got cancelled. For me, going back to school almost felt pointless. I am entering my senior year in college, and to come back after a pandemic has swept the globe, to study an industry that is currently shut down, for a LOT of dollars a year was a pretty painful idea. Never fear though, I will return in the fall! And as I've been thinking about going back to school, I thought I would share with you what will be my list of essentials heading back into the academic year studying the arts.

1. A Realistic Attitude

This year is going to look different. That's just the fact of the matter. And while how we feel about that may change on a day to day basis, we do have to have a realistic attitude about school. Our educators are striving to give us the best experience that they can during this pandemic. It's not going to be perfect. But we as artists are called to be flexible, and rise to the challenge. I'm not going to tell you to be positive every day. In the best of times I'm not positive every day. But I do think that it is important to have a realistic attitude and approach to the year.

2. Talking to Your Professors

One way to encourage that realistic attitude is to communicate with your professors. I think now more than ever is time for open and honest communication between administrators and students. Be comfortable with saying "I don't know" or "I need help" or "I'm not feeling well and I'm not sure so I CAN'T COME TO CLASS". Hopefully your school is instigating COVID-19 measures and also you will be following them...so get comfy with that.

3. A Ring Light

I mentioned this in an earlier post, but I think that a ring light is a great investment at any time in your schooling/career. However, it is more than likely that you will need to be filming yourself this semester. Being in the dorms, I don't know exactly how that would work completely. But you will probably need to film, so bringing at least a tripod would be a good idea.

4. A Playlist of Workout Videos

I don't know about you guys, but I have been doing a LOT of home workouts. Personally, you couldn't pay me to go to a gym right now, and you probably can't make me go to the gym at school. So, I would suggest making a playlist of some of your favorite (apartment friendly, probably) workouts. Ask your friends what they have been doing this summer too! Keeping up your health is really important, always, and that can tend to fall away when change happens (school starting), so make sure you are prepared.

5. Flexibility

As always, being flexible is paramount, as a person, a student, and an artist. This school year will call for that more than ever. Also, be flexible with the idea that we might have to go entirely online again. That's a reality I am preparing myself for. Not saying that will happen, but I'm prepping my mind to be flexible with that idea. And if that doesn't seem worth it to you, maybe your educational path needs to be flexible! And that's okay too.

Stay safe out there. Keep making your art.

