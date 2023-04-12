Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement

A Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This May

“Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)” by Mark Harvey Levine runs May 4 - 14, 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  

A Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This May

Southbank Theatre Company presents a collection of plays one reviewer called "a tremendous evening of little theater" by a playwright whose talent is being celebrated all over the world and certainly here in Indianapolis. Tickets are on sale now for "Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)" by Mark Harvey Levine at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' near westside May 4-14.

"Didn't See That Coming" is eight short stories featuring ordinary people in not-so-ordinary situations. There's death and kissing, superheroes and psychics, and a lot of surprises.

"As we emerge from winter, we're ready for something light and hopeful," said artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "Levine's plays are always hilarious, poignant, and a lot of fun. Everything he writes is gold."

"Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)" by Mark Harvey Levine. May 4 - 14, 2023, Thursday through Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Fonseca Theatre, 2508 W Michigan St., Indianapolis. $25 for adults, $20 for students/seniors. Buy at the door or atClick HereClick Here.




Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Photo
Review: AN AMERICAN IN PARIS at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre
If you love dancing, have I got a show for you! An American in Paris is on stage for the first time at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Many will recognize the story from the Oscar-winning 1951 film of the same name. The familiar Gershwin score and songs are lovely and “They Can’t Take That Away From Me” is a particularly beautiful moment in the show.
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix T Photo
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix Theatre
Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis! Check out photos here!
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN! Photo
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Something Rotten!, the Shakespearean crowd-pleasing musical spoof.
MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season Photo
MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season
PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2023-2024 Season headlined by the spectacular 10-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

More Hot Stories For You


HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour StopHAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour Stop
April 12, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Indianapolis announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, April 25 in Indianapolis at Old National Centre. 
A Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This MayA Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This May
April 12, 2023

​​​​​​​Southbank Theatre Company presents a collection of plays one reviewer called “a tremendous evening of little theater' by a playwright whose talent is being celebrated all over the world and certainly here in Indianapolis. Tickets are on sale now for “Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)” by Mark Harvey Levine at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' near westside May 4-14.
Photos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix TheatrePhotos: First Look at TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler, Now Playing At The Phoenix Theatre
April 4, 2023

Two Mile Hollow by Leah Nanako Winkler is now playing at the Phoenix Theatre Indianapolis! Check out photos here!
IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!IU Theatre & Dance Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!
April 4, 2023

IU Theatre & Dance continues its epic 2022/2023 theater season with Something Rotten!, the Shakespearean crowd-pleasing musical spoof.
MOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 SeasonMOULIN ROUGE!, COMPANY And More Announced For PNC Broadway In Columbus 2023/2024 Season
April 3, 2023

PNC Broadway in Columbus and CAPA have announced the 2023-2024 Season headlined by the spectacular 10-time Tony Award-winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical.
share