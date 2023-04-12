A Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This May

Southbank Theatre Company presents a collection of plays one reviewer called "a tremendous evening of little theater" by a playwright whose talent is being celebrated all over the world and certainly here in Indianapolis. Tickets are on sale now for "Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)" by Mark Harvey Levine at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' near westside May 4-14.



"Didn't See That Coming" is eight short stories featuring ordinary people in not-so-ordinary situations. There's death and kissing, superheroes and psychics, and a lot of surprises.

"As we emerge from winter, we're ready for something light and hopeful," said artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "Levine's plays are always hilarious, poignant, and a lot of fun. Everything he writes is gold."

"Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)" by Mark Harvey Levine. May 4 - 14, 2023, Thursday through Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Fonseca Theatre, 2508 W Michigan St., Indianapolis. $25 for adults, $20 for students/seniors. Buy at the door or atClick HereClick Here.