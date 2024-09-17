27th Annual Carmel International Arts Festival to Take Place This Month

The 27th annual Carmel International Arts Festival is coming up quickly. On September 28 and 29, join the over 30,000 visitors as they take to the streets of the Arts & Design District in Carmel to admire and purchase art, to eat and drink at local restaurants and festival vendors and to get their groove on! CIAF recognizes all forms of art, so you’ll be dancing in the streets as you enjoy musical artists from both local and national entertainers on 3 stages! In addition, there will be dance presentations from groups of several different nationalities.

“Here in Carmel, we are blessed to have such a thriving creative and artistic community. The culmination of the arts, in all its forms and disciplines, happens annually at the Carmel International Arts Festival,” said Don Farrell, CIAF Board Member and one of the organizers of this year’s entertainment.

It all starts Saturday, September 28, at 10 am. The line up for the Main Stage features the Latvian Folk-Dance Ensemble from 10:05 to 10:30 am, followed by The Hippie Dream from 11-1. The Hippie Dream is a Woodstock-themed band that has expanded into a full classic rock variety act. The 6-piece group includes lead and rhythm guitars, bass, drums, keyboards and saxophone with male and female lead singers and three-part harmonies.

At 1:30, entertainment continues with Tim Brickley and the Bleeding Hearts. This legendary, long-running, critically-acclaimed rock and roll band is from Indianapolis.

From 3:40 to 4:40 pm, enjoy the sounds of Tim Wright. He is most famous for performing with the Wright Brothers and for having a voice as nimble as his fingers. He’ll move from singing in a Garth Brooks twang to a James Taylor song that when you close your eyes, you’d swear you were at a James Taylor concert, all the while picking a seemingly endless succession of stringed instruments: banjo, acoustic guitar, electric guitar, dobro and pedal steel.

On the Record covers a multitude of genres from the 1960s to today, encompassing rock ’n’ roll, rhythm and blues, soul, funk, country, beach and Cajun, among others. It all adds up to a neatly packaged, high-energy, feel-good vibe. They will perform Saturday from 5 to 7 pm.

Saturday wraps up with ART ROCKS! From 7:30 to 10:30 pm, you’ll be rocking to the music of a popular band during the largest street party in the Carmel Arts & Design District. This dance party is a free, family-friendly, community event that you will not want to miss! And the special guest? The Bluewater Kings Band! From Chicago, this high energy band plays music from every genre. They love playing your favorite songs and seeing all of you out on the dance floor – or street as it may be.