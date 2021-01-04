VIDEO: Natak Company Presents BIN KAMCHE SANWAD

Natak Company (Pune) presents "Bin Kamche Sanwad." The production was directed by Alok Rajwade.

It is now available to stream on YouTube. Check it out below!

Natak Company is a Pune-based theatre troupe. Its previous members include Nipun Dharmadhikari, Amey Wagh, Siddharth Menon, Alok Rajwade, Abhay Mahajan and Parna Pethe. In 2018, the group celebrated its 10th anniversary by organising a theatre festival at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud.

The troupe formed in 2008 as a collaboration between the students of Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce and Fergusson College. The founding members were Amey Wagh, Nipun Dharmadhikari, Siddharth Menon, Alok Rajwade, Parna Pethe, Abhay Mahajan, Gandhaar Sangoram, Dharmakirti Sumant, Soumitra Gapchup, Ravi Choudhary, Siddhesh Purkar and Sayali Pathak. It grew to around 150 members.