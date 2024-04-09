Felicity Theatre Company Will Perform HUMARE RAM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



India’s leading theatre company Felicity Theatre will present "Humare Ram," a theatrical extravaganza of epic proportions. Directed by Gaurav Bharrdwaj, this magnum opus showcases unprecedented scenes from the Ramayana, never before depicted on stage. Leading Bollywood luminary Ashutosh Rana portrays the iconic role of Ravan, acclaimed actor Rahull R Bhuchar as Lord Ram, Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, Tarun Khanna as Lord SHIVA, Harleen Kaur Rekhi as Mata Seeta, and Karan Sharma as Surya Deva. This ensemble also features accomplished artists from the world of theatre. Humare Ram will premiere on April 13th 2024 , at St. Andrews Auditorium, Mumbai and will also be staged at Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA on April 20th, 2024.

Elevating the auditory experience, playback maestros Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sonu Nigam contribute their voices to original compositions crafted exclusively for "Humare Ram." This grand theatrical experience promises extraordinary performances, powerful dialogues, soul-stirring music, vibrant choreography, exquisite costumes, and state-of-the-art lights and special effects.

The uniqueness of "Humare Ram" lies in its revelation of untold stories from the Ramayana. Starting from the perspective of Luv and Kush, the play explores their questioning of Lord Ram about their mother Sita. Through the lens of Lord Surya, "Humare Ram" takes the audience on a journey through the timeless tale of Lord Ram, Sita, and their eternal love, ordeals, trials, and triumphs.

This monumental production unfolds untold chapters of the Ramayana on stage, incorporating lights, background scores, LED backdrops, breathtaking aerial acts, and high-tech VFX magic. "Humare Ram" is not just entertainment; it's a cultural celebration, seamlessly blending history and culture to create an unforgettable experience.

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and MD of Felicity Theatre, expresses, "Humare Ram" is meticulously crafted to bring a fresh perspective to the Ramayana narrative, which will appeal to the younger generation. Ashutosh Rana's brilliant portrayal of Ravan, coupled with the musical prowess of iconic playback singers, promises a cultural pilgrimage, reigniting reverence for Lord Ram. Director Gaurav Bhardwaj, an ace ad filmmaker, adds a dynamic approach to this endeavor and audiences can be prepared to be mesmerized by this visual spectacle.”

Prepare to be spell bound with spectacular performances, grandiose lighting, enchanting LEDs, awe-inspiring aerial acts, and a troupe of over 50 dancers. More than mere entertainment, "Humare Ram" is a cultural celebration that aims to evoke emotions, enlighten minds, and instill pride in our rich heritage. Felicity Theatre's meticulous efforts transform the stage into a canvas where tradition and innovation seamlessly coalesce.