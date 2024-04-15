Natya Vriksha Celebrates World Dance Day Curated By Dancer Geeta Chandran

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dancer/Guru Geeta Chandran along with her organization dedicated to promoting Indian classical dance forms, Natya Vriksha, celebrate World Dance Day - their annual dance event on April 20th and 21st, 2024. This year's 17th edition promises a captivating showcase of various dance styles, workshops, seminars, and discussions, aiming to celebrate the rich heritage of Indian classical dance. This year's World Dance Day Celebrations is hosted in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the India International Centre.

Curated by the Geeta Chandran herself, the event boasts a diverse program spanning two days:

Day 1 : Saturday, April 20th, 2024

Morning session (9:30am - 1pm): Workshop on "Movement Techniques in Sattriya" led by Prateesha Suresh along with artists from Assam opens its doors for dancers of all classical styles.

Afternoon session (4pm): The evening will witness the 5th Natya Vriksha Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony to honour the renowned dance critic/scholar/author Smt. Leela Venkataraman for her enriching contribution to the realm of Indian Classical Dance. The afternoon session will culminate with a discussion on "Celebrating Rukmini Devi Arundale" with author Dr. V.R. Devika on her new book "Rukmini Devi Arundale, Arts Revivalist and Institution Builder" (Publisher: Niyogi Books).

Evening session (6:30pm): Performances by young dancers including Bharatanatyam by Vaishnavi Srinivasan and Nivedha Harish, disciples of Guru Smt. Roja Kannan and a mesmerising Kathak performance by Divya Goswami, disciple of Late Guru Shri Munnalal Shukla.

Day 2 : Sunday, April 21st, 2024

Morning session (9:30am - 1pm): Continuation of the workshop on "Movement Techniques in Sattriya" led by Prateesha Suresh and her troupe.

Afternoon Session (4:00pm): Seminar on "Legacy in Classical Dance" featuring panelists Dr. Anita Ratnam, Smt. Roja Kannan, Smt. Indira Kadambi, Dr. Neena Prasad and Smt. Prateesha Suresh, moderated by Geeta Chandran.

Evening session (6:30pm): Young Dancers' Festival featuring various dance styles like Mohiniyattam by Thoma Vo Van Tao, disciple of Guru Dr. Neena Prasad and Bharatanatyam by Meera Sreenarayanan, disciple of Guru Smt. Indira Kadambi.

Venues:

Workshops will be conducted at IIC, Multipurpose Hall, Kamaladevi Block, Gate No. 1, New Delhi

Seminars and Performances will be organised at Seminar, Lectures & Performances: C.D. Deshmukh Auditorium, IIC, 40 Lodi Estate, New Delhi

On the occasion, the curator of this spectacular event and founder of Natya Vriksha, Dancer Geeta Chandran said, “Natya Vriksha wasn't born solely from a love of dance, but from a need to create a community – a space where dancers of all styles can come together, share their journeys, and support one another. It's about breaking down barriers, empowering young talent, and celebrating the incredible artists who have dedicated their lives to this art form.”

Natya Vriksha was founded with the vision of preserving and promoting Indian classical dance forms. Through workshops, seminars, and performances, the organization provides a platform for dancers and enthusiasts to learn, connect, and celebrate this vibrant art form.