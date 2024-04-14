WEEKEND REBELS Bags Maximum Awards at SIFFCY - Full List of Winners Announced!

Films from Taiwan, France, South Korea, Belgium, the Netherlands and India win awards at Smile International Film Festival.
The 10th edition of the annual Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY), organized by Smile Foundation in partnership with the European Union (The delegation of the European Union in India), announced film awards in numerous categories in New Delhi. German film Weekend Rebels won a maximum of five awards in various categories. Weekend Rebels enthralled the audience and the jury with its fine craft of storytelling, besides displaying good theatrical and directorial acumen. Marc Rothemund won the best director award and Cecilio Andresen won the best actor for Weekend Rebels. The film also won the FCCI Award along with International Competition Feature Film (CHILDREN) and (Story).
SIFFCY is the only non-European Festival to host ‘European Children's Film Association Award (ECFA) and the only Indian festival to host CIFEJ Award supported by the UNESCO. Kung Fu Lion from the Netherlands won the ECFA award, while the CIFEJ Award went to ICARUS and The Minotaur from Luxembourg, France and Belgium.
In another notable category, the Next Gen award was bagged by animation film Kasang Alun from India. The Young Jury award was conferred to Hannah meets Hannah from South Korea while 30 Days from Taiwan won the International competition short film.
The 10th edition of Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth (SIFFCY) witness sizeable participation from various schools and young audience. Panel discussions on Road Safety, regional cinema, children cinema and green screen brought forward insights and diverse views on the topics.
Mr. Santanu Mishra, Chairman of SIFFCY and Co-founder of Smile Foundation said, “It is a momentous occasion for all of us at Smile Foundation as we showcase a decade of good cinema through SIFFCY. We believe that cinema plays a pivotal role in shaping the young minds. We will carry forward our mission to engage young audience creatively and meaningfully to strengthen the value system in our society. Good content and work of art bring lots of opportunities and, in this digital age, platform like SIFFCY has a significant role to play.”
Mr. Santanu Mishra is also the producer of the much acclaimed film; I am Kalam.
ICARUS AND MINOTAUR | LUXEMBOURG, FRANCE, BELGIUM
WEEKEND REBELS | GERMANY
WEEKEND REBELS | GERMANY
CECILIO ANDRESEN FOR WEEKEND REBELS
MARC ROTHEMUND FOR WEEKEND REBELS
30 DAYS | TAIWAN
KASANG ALUN | INDIA
HANNAH MEETS HANNAH | SOUTH KOREA
KUNG FU LION | NETHERLANDS
ICARUS AND THE MINOTAUR | LUXEMBOURG, FRANCE, BELGIUM
WEEKEND REBELS | GERMANY
SIFFCY (Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth) is an initiative by Smile Foundation to entertain, engage, educate and empower young minds. It is based on a strong belief that good cinema represents much more than entertainment; rather this is the most powerful medium to depict the reality and emulate values. Film becomes an interesting and engaging alternative to stimulate discussion among young people about vital personal, societal, moral and world issues. https://siffcy.org/
Videos