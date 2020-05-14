Shillong Chamber Choir Performs Medley of Guru Dutt's 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye' and THE SOUND OF MUSIC's 'The Lonely Goatherd'

Article Pixel May. 14, 2020  

Coming together in song, stars from Bollywood and Hollywood came together for the 'I for India,' online concert to benefit the Give India organization.

One highlight of the benefit was the medley of Guru Dutt's "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye" and The Sound of Music musical's "The Lonely Goatherd" from Shillong Chamber Choir.

Watch their performance below!



Next on Stage

Related Articles View More India Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Paris Opera Faces Loss of 40 Million Euros; May not Reopen Until 2021
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper