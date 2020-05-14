Shillong Chamber Choir Performs Medley of Guru Dutt's 'Sar Jo Tera Chakraye' and THE SOUND OF MUSIC's 'The Lonely Goatherd'

Coming together in song, stars from Bollywood and Hollywood came together for the 'I for India,' online concert to benefit the Give India organization.

One highlight of the benefit was the medley of Guru Dutt's "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye" and The Sound of Music musical's "The Lonely Goatherd" from Shillong Chamber Choir.

Watch their performance below!





