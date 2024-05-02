Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra Hosts 'Kendra Dance Festival'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the grandeur of Indian dance dramas - PARIKRAMA, KARNA and MEERA - and witness the fervour of the characters of Indian history and mythology at the ‘Kendra Dance Festival’, presented by the renowned Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra. Embark on a captivating journey through the world of dance as talented performers showcase their artistry. Mark your calendars for the evenings of May 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2024, starting at 7:00pm. The venue for this spectacular event is the Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

The choreography for all three performances is done by Shashidharan Nair, while Padmashri Shobha Deepak Singh oversaw each production serving as both producer and director, ensuring a seamless and captivating artistic experience.

Performance Schedule:

Friday, May 3rd, 2024 at 7pm : PARIKRAMA

This production explores the depths of the human psyche through Indian philosophy, exploring the cyclical nature of existence from birth to liberation. Beginning with the concept of the Hiranyagarbh, symbolizing potentiality, the production follows the soul's journey manifesting into the physical world as the Atman. As the Atman descends into the body, birth occurs, leading to a struggle between the soul and senses. The production vividly portrays Atman's quest for liberation, drawing from the Katha Upanishad, ultimately achieving Moksha. Through innovative choreography and a thoughtful script, "Parikrama" offers audiences a profound theatrical experience, elucidating abstract concepts with clarity.

Saturday, May 4th, 2024 at 7pm : KARNA

In this poignant dance -drama the profound complexities of human existence as depicted in the epic Mahabharata are explored, with a penetrating focus on the character of Karna. His life is portrayed as a relentless struggle against the forces of fate, showcasing his noble virtues amidst consistent adversity. Battling against injustices and societal norms, Karna seeks his rightful place in society, confronting timeless questions of morality and righteousness. Despite facing repeated injustices, Karna's life remains vibrant, evoking sympathy and admiration. The dance-drama highlights his unwavering ideals of friendship, charity, and righteousness, embodying timeless virtues and serving as a reminder of morality's triumph even in adversity, echoed by Lord Krishna himself, affirming Karna's enduring legacy.

Sunday, May 5th, 2024 at 7pm : MEERA

This dance-drama portrays the life of Meera, renowned as one of our country's greatest saint poetesses, whose verses brought life to the barren desert and inspired millions in search of alternatives. Meera's poetry, vibrant and effervescent, carried messages of liberation and encouraged inner awakening wherever she traveled. Breaking royal traditions, she emerged as an emancipated figure, her dance and song embodying female freedom. The production seeks to redefine Meera's image, delving into the plight of women in India navigating a male-dominated society, offering an analytical and introspective exploration of their struggles.

In the words of Padmashri Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh, “The Kendra Dance Festival productions are not just performances; they are reflections of our cultural essence and timeless wisdom. In a world where 'fusion' often leads to confusion, our commitment to preserving the purity and authenticity of Indian dance tradition shines through. Through PARIKRAMA, KARNA and MEERA, we immersed into the depths of human existence, exploring themes of spirituality, destiny, and the eternal cycle of life and death. These productions retain their original themes while offering profound relevance to today's society, where violence and discrimination continue to plague our world. On this journey of enlightenment and artistic expression, we celebrate the timeless beauty of Indian culture at the Kendra Dance Festival 2024.”





