Three Female Artists Travel From Mainhattan and Manhattan to Iceland at The Reykjavik Fringe Festival

One Musical Cabaret with the musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel situated in Frankfurt, Germany (also called Mainhattan) and Two Plays with the actresses Heather Massie and Valerie David from New York City (Manhattan) in the US have been invited to the RVK Fringe Festival 2021 in Iceland.

The three International Artists met during Covid times online through theatermaker communities and masterminds. Now they are travelling to Iceland together and will perform at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival. It will be the first time that they meet each other in person. They even decided to stay at the same place together to support each other. They are excited that they are performing live and not online. Travelling abroad again is even more exciting. Plus the Covid restrictions in Iceland went down just before the arrival of the ladies.

How did those Power Women meet? All three Stefanie Rummel, Heather Massie and Valerie David Are together in a mastermind and by chance they were all three invited to the Reykjavik Fringe Festival 2021.

Heather Massie and Valerie David met in 2016 when they were both performing their shows in the Planet Connections Theater Festivity in New York City.

Since that time they have performed in many festivals together, calling themselves "HEDY & The HULK: On Tour" - in a combination of their show titles: "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr" and "The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within". RVK Fringe will be their 8th festival together.

Stefanie Rummel met Heather Massie at the virtual Theatermaker Summit in New York. They stayed in contact ever since and started doing projects together. They went to APAP in New York and created virtual shows, giving feedback to each other. Valerie and Heather will be meeting Stefanie in person for the first time at this festival. For Stefanie Rummel it will be the first time after Covid lockdowns started that she can perform live.

The Reykjavik Fringe Festival re-opened its door this year presenting Stefanie Rummel as one of the highlights with her Musical French Cabaret: "Chansons"- An Intercultural Musical Journey through France. The multi award winning performing singer and musical theatre actress Stefanie Rummel, has lived and performed in France, the US and Germany and shares experiences about living in other cultures. She has played about 11 years in the Musical "Nunsense" but also performed in "Kiss me Kate", "Sweet Charity" and "Jesus Christ Superstar". She was on different tours, sang on cruise ships and performed in many other shows is invited to various festivals this year such as in the US, Finland and Iceland.

Stefanie Rummel, by nationality German, in her heart French, will charm you with her show "Chansons" accompanied by the Icelandic pianist Vignir Þór Stefánsson who was the keyboard player of the house band of Idol and X - factor TV and many musical theatre productions.

You will be part of the French way of living for one night without travelling and having a jetlag. It does not matter if you speak the French or not. The themes of the French songs and stories will be all explained in English. Learn more about the "savoir vivre. By hearing about other traditions it reflects your own life. Chansons from Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, ZAZ plus traditional songs and own songs illuminate philosophies of living. The press said: "Great songs filled with passion and emotions." The feedback from the audiences was: "Mesmerizing!", "Beautiful" "Soothing!" www.stefanierummel.com

"Chansons" Musical Cabaret about France at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival:

6th July 2021, 6-7 pm, https://fb.me/e/2njeMCgdo

11th July 2021, 5-6 pm, https://fb.me/e/8RlJ4KW9N

Tickets: https://tix.is/is/event/11569/chansons-musical-french-cabaret-rvk-fringe-festival

Runtime: 60 minutes plus Q&A after each performance

Venue: Mál og Menning Bookshop, Laugavegur 18, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Heather Massie, Fulbright Specialist and New York City writer and performer, will present her play, "HEDY! The Life & Inventions of Hedy Lamarr"a?? - A True Story of Hollywood Glamour and Scientific Genius.a?? The work is a celebration of women in science in her 17x Award-Winning, Internationally-Acclaimed, Hit NYC show featuring the story of Hollywood actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr. Lamarr was known as the 'Most Beautiful Woman in the World' and was also a genius inventor who created technology for torpedoes during WWII. Her invention is called Frequency-Hopping Spread Spectrum Technology which is used in cell phones, WiFi, GPS & Bluetooth! Massie performs as Hedy Lamarr, as well as the 30+ other characters in her story.

For a truly Cross-Cultural, Cross-Continental event, the July 10th performance will be simultaneously streamed to the National Arts Festival in South Africa. Following the performance there will be a Q&A with the artist, including interaction between the audience in Iceland and the audience in South Africa.

Learn more at www.HeatherMassie.com/Hedy.

Venue: Tjarnarbíó Theatre, Tjarnargata 12, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Runtime: 90 minutes including a Q&A after each performance

Dates: 5th July 2021 from 8:00-9:30 pm, and 10th July 2021 from 3:00-4:30 pm.a??

Tickets available here: https://tix.is/en/event/11528/hedy-the-life-inventions-of-hedy-lamarr-rvk-fringe-festival/ and here: www.tinyurl.com/RVKHEDY

Valerie David is the writer/performer of the internationally acclaimed, comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within, which chronicles her empowering journey to become a three-time cancer survivor. She has been inspiring audiences around the globe with her moving story and mantra to NEVER EVER give up hope, even in the worst of circumstances!

Valerie, who is based in New York City, "hulked out" on cancer; after her first two bouts with cancer-Stage III Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 1999 and then Stage II breast cancer in 2014/2015. Then in September 2018, Valerie was re-diagnosed with breast cancer-this time Stage IV metastatic. As of April 2019, she has beaten cancer again and has continued to beat it! The Pink Hulk has been accepted into 38 festivals to date. Thirteen have been fringe festivals, including four in the Nordic Fringes: Gothenburg and Stockholm in Sweden, Lahti in Finland, and now the RVK Fringe-in-person!

The Pink Hulk was awarded the WOW Award in the Gothenburg Fringe and nominated for the Spoken Word & Theatre Award in the Stockholm Fringe, as well as garnered many more awards and reviews. What makes her show a standout is its humor!

Learn more at https://pinkhulkplay.com/

Monday, 5th July 2021 @ 6 pm to 7:15 pm ET, (18:00 to 19:15 GMT)

Sunday, 11th July 2021 @ 4 pm to 5:15 pm ET (16:00 to 17:15 GMT)

Venue: Tjarnarbíó Theatre, Tjarnargata 12, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Runtime: 75 minutes (with 20-min audience talkback with cancer survivor guest/Q&A to follow) (Mature Content)

Ticket Link: https://tix.is/en/event/11587/the-pink-hulk-one-woman-s-journey-to-find-the-superhero-within-written-and-performed-by-valerie-david-rvk-fringe-festival/