Young Texas Artists to Launch New Season Featuring Its 40th Classical Music Competition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Young Texas Artists) is celebrating a major milestone in its 2024-25 season: the 40th annual Young Texas Artists Music Competition.

"Reaching our 40th year has been tremendously moving and inspiring to us," YTA President/CEO Susie Moore Pokorski said. "We have been helping emerging classical musicians of Texas launch successful careers since 1983, and we remain strongly committed to continuing that work - and to inspiring and captivating our audiences. Our new season honors Young Texas Artists' legacy and celebrates the vibrant future of classical music."

The new season also features the "Classical Music and Art Through the Centuries" lecture series - kicking off this week, YTA's Classic Cabaret kick-off party honoring renowned classical pianist James Dick, and the Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala.

Classical Music and Art Through the Centuries

YTA is opening its 2024-25 season with the first presentation in its "Classical Music and Art Through the Centuries" lecture series for YTA Circle members, a group for YTA supporters. The series, facilitated by Joseph Staley, artistic director of YTA's fine arts division, explores the connections between visual art and classical music.

First on the series line-up is "Greco-Roman Art & Music," taking place 5:30-7 p.m. this Thursday, Sept. 26, at The Madeley Fine Art Gallery, 127 Simonton St. in downtown Conroe.

The wine and cheese lecture series continues at the same time and location with "Renaissance Art & Music," on Sunday, Feb. 9, and "Baroque & Neo-Classical Art & Music" on Thursday, April 10.

YTA Circle members are also invited to attend a special presentation "Music and the Human Experience" on Thursday, Dec. 12, along with YTA Circle's Volunteer Appreciation Dinner & Competition Preview on Sunday, Jan. 19. These programs, also to be held 5:30-7 p.m. at 127 Simonton St., will feature YTA Artistic Director Dr. Emelyne Bingham.

"We often tell audience members who praise our high-caliber programming that if they're encouraged by what we do, YTA Circle membership is a meaningful way to express their ongoing support," Pokorski said.

For membership information, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/yta-circle.

Classic Cabaret

YTA will celebrate the new season on a grand scale with its Classic Cabaret party on Thursday, Oct. 24. The cabaret honors renowned pianist James Dick and the Round Top Festival Institute, the international center for performance and learning that Dick founded.

Classic Cabaret takes place 5:30-8 p.m. at The Woodlands Country Club-Palmer Course, 100 Grand Fairway.

"We are truly honored to be presenting James Dick, who rightly has been described as 'one of the truly important pianists of his generation,'" Pokorski said. "James' extraordinary career and his contributions to music education are inspirations."

Since Dick established the Round Top Festival Institute in 1971, it has been providing an excellent training and education program for young musicians. Today, the institute operates on a 210-acre European-styled campus and serves nearly 100 students annually.

To make reservations for Classic Cabaret, visit https://youngtexasartists.org/classic-cabaret.

YTA Music Competition

YTA's music competition got its start as a gift to the greater Conroe community, Pokorski said, in the form of a search for one inspiring young Texas musician who deserved a chance to perform on the Crighton Theatre stage.

"Apparently the magic happened, and our community has warmly embraced YTA ever since," she said.

Over the years, the competition has grown to include a total of $40,000 in cash prizes along with mentoring and performance opportunities.

The artists, ages 18-30 (20-32 in the Voice Division) are Texas residents or attending a Texas music school. They compete in one of four performance divisions: Piano; Strings; Voice; and Winds, Brass, Percussion; Harp and Guitar.

This year's competition takes place March 6-8 and culminates in the YTA Finalists' Concert & Awards program at Crighton Theatre, 234 N. Main St. in the Downtown Conroe Cultural District.

Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue

During the Bach, Beethoven & Barbecue gala, YTA's biggest fund-raiser of the year, attendees can enjoy a Texas barbecue dinner with all of the trimmings and dance to Texas music by Bill Mock & His Highway 105 Band. The jeans-to-jewels celebration also features a live auction and plenty of Lone Star bling.

This year's gala takes place at 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 8, 2025, at YTA's Grand Pavilion, which will be set up on Main Street in front of Crighton Theatre.

From there, guests can walk into the theater to see the Finalists' Concert & Awards program.

After the competition, guests are invited to YTA's after-party featuring a Champagne, wine and longnecks bar along with toasts to the competition finalists, dancing, desserts and coffee.

Career Development

Also during the 2024-25 season, YTA will continue to offer career development opportunities for emerging artists in all disciplines. Most recently, YTA has been offering Financial Management for Artists workshops in cooperation with Lone Star College-Montgomery. The programs feature Ken Sebek, retired CPA and former Texas Medical Center Orchestra executive director. Sebek understands the financial pitfalls young artists face and offers advice to help them overcome these challenges before they become burdensome.

"We're excited to be in partnership with Lone Star College-Montgomery to offer career development seminars," said Aurel Garza-Tucker, YTA's Director of Program & Operations. "The first one in September with Ken Sebek was a great success, and we're looking forward to continuing the partnership in the spring."

The workshops are not limited to Lone Star College students.

For more information about YTA and its 2024-2025 season, visit https://youngtexasartists.org.

Comments