Vincent Victoria Presents FROM AFRICA TO THE WHITE HOUSE

February is always a time for celebrating African American icons past and present. In the play 'From Africa to the White House', award-winning theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will highlight 47 Black heroes.

While you might expect familiar names such as Martin Luther King, Michelle Obama, or Beyonce to be spotlighted, playwright Vincent Victoria chooses to give focus to lesser known personages in this theatrical collage.

Says Victoria " I wanted to do a play that put the focus on lesser known African American contributors that are not household names but still very important to American History. In a time when some parts of history that include African Americans are trying to be white washed , erased, or lessened by politicians and others, I feel that it is vital to showcase proudly past inventors, doctors, politicians, entertainers, and other African Americans that made major contributions to society under, in many cases, extreme racism. I didn't want the play to be like a boring History lesson though, so I created a plot that involes a psychic medium that can conjure up the spirits of African American Ancestors. There is a little bit of everything in the show: spirited singing, comedy, and touching dramtic moments.

Some of the heroes highlighted in the play have Houston ties such as famed photgrapher Louise Martin who was the go to photograher for black Houston in the 1940's and 50's. Martin was the official photographer for the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

There are so many names that are featured in the play that you really need a scorecard.

While From Africa to the White House is the second act highlight of the company's February offering, their other play The Storm is Here opens the first act. The show was the first produced in the country about the Jan.6 insurrection in 2021 and dramatizes the final day in the life of Ashlii Babbitt who was killed during that fateful day at the nation's capitol.

The ensemble cast for both shows include veteran Houston actors James West, Terrie Donald, Wykesha King,Carlos Sanchez, Jeffery Womack, and Jacqueline Harrison.

Performances are February 24th and 25th at 8pm and Sunday February 26th at 1pm. All performances take place at the Historic Midtown Art Center 3414 La Branch. Admission is $25 and $20 for Students and Seniors.Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office the Day of performance or online at www.vincentvictoriapresents.com.