Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vincent Victoria Adapts BLAQUE TCHERIE For the Screen

Producer/Playwright Vincent Victoria will be screening the film adaptation of his play "Blaque Tcherie" on Juneteenth Weekend. 

May. 25, 2021  

Vincent Victoria Adapts BLAQUE TCHERIE For the Screen

Producer/Playwright Vincent Victoria will be screening the film adaptation of his play "Blaque Tcherie" on Juneteenth Weekend.

"Blaque Tcherie" set in Harlem circa 1954 is a fictional account of the launching of the first all African American girlie magazine similarly styled after Hugh Hefner's Playboy magazine. In the film two ambitious black men decide to create a "Black Playboy" and it chronicles their attempt to convince legendary actresses Eartha Kitt, Lena Horne, and Dorothy Dandridge to pose nude for the centerfold.

Says Victoria "In actuality there did exist a Black Girlie magazine called "Duke" that featured beautiful "Negro" centerfolds. The magazine only put out six issues in 1957, then it folded. I want to show that there were always beautiful black women around but because of racist attitudes and ideas about beauty that existed at the time, there wasn't a huge market for such a magazine.

Today such stars like Beyonce, Andra Day, Halle Berry, and Lupita Nyongo set standards for beauty and frequently grace the cover of magazines in various stages of undress. Sixty years ago that would have been a very rare and almost riot provoking occurrence."

The film came about after filmmaker Lionell Hilliard saw the play version of Blaque Tcherie six years ago and mentioned to Victoria that it would work well on screen. Fast forward to 2021 and Covid -19 and the film became a reality and was shot in 10 days.

The new film, also directed by Victoria, will feature prominent Houston actors Brandon Morgan and Harold Jay Trotter as well as a host of local talent. The entire film was shot inside Midtown Art Center a hidden jewel of a performance space in Houston's Third Ward. Empty rooms were transformed by Set Designer Nicholas Lewis into a barbershop, a bordello, a 1950's game show set, and a Harlem apartment for the film.

The film will have three screenings. One on Friday, June 18 at Cinemark Tinseltown on 290 at 7 PM. A red carpet screening at Midtown Art Center (3414 La Branch) at 7 PM on Juneteenth and additional two showings on Father's Day at Midtown Art Center at 1 PM and 5 PM. All tickets are $20 and can be purchased only at http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Will Connolly
Will Connolly
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
Derrick Davis
Derrick Davis

Related Articles View More Houston Stories
Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival Photo

Main Street Theater Production Selected For International Festival

Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre Photo

Free Houston Symphony Concerts Announced At Miller Outdoor Theatre

Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue The Terminal Photo

Live Nation Unveils Plans For Houston Music Venue 'The Terminal'

TUTS Pushes ROCK OF AGES to October and Adds JERSEY BOYS to its 2021-22 Season Photo

TUTS Pushes ROCK OF AGES to October and Adds JERSEY BOYS to its 2021-22 Season


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Rahul Vohra, Indian Actor and Video-Blogger, Dies at 35 Due to COVID-19 Complications
  • VIDEO: NCPA Mumbai Celebrates Rabindranath Tagore With Special Performance
  • After Hindu Protest, Nutmeg Conservatory Renames Ballet and Assures No Stereotyping