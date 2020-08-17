The Health Museum To Reopen Friday, August 21

The museum will re-open this month with with new hours and updated health protocols in place.

The John P. McGovern Museum of Health and Medical Science announced today that it will reopen to the public on Saturday, August 22, 2020, and to museum members on Friday, August 21, with new hours and updated health protocols. Members and non-members alike are invited to visit Houston's most interactive science & health learning center to enjoy their unique educational experiences. The Health Museum is located at 1515 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004.

"We've been working closely with our partner institutions and the medical community to evaluate the safest way to reopen The Health Museum to the public," said John Arcidiacono, President and CEO of The Health Museum. "Our commitment is to the safety of our staff, members, and guests. As the only health museum of its kind in the United States, we want to inform and support our community through these unprecedented times with the very timely and relevant content that is part of our permanent and temporary exhibitions and programming."

The Health Museum was created as a result of the 1962 'Victory over Polio' campaign, another pandemic that affected the local region. This pandemic and others that have impacted Houston directly are part of the Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World exhibit, which opened in October of 2019 and currently remains at The Health Museum.

"As our community combats the COVID-19 global pandemic, our community needs access to our tools and information more than ever to make sensible decisions for healthier living," said Arcidiacono.

The Health Museum is a member institution of the Texas Medical Center and the only Smithsonian affiliate institution in the Houston Museum District.

The Health Museum has been closed since March 17, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, the Museum has provided support for front-line healthcare workers and medical organizations by hosting emergency blood drives and donating PPE materials to organizations in need. The Museum also has provided essential updates and health information to the community through online programs, discussions, and resources.

Upon reopening, educational programs will continue to be offered online. Museum visitors also will be able to enjoy the following activities, workshops, and programs:

a-? Museum members will continue to have exclusive access to participate in monthly meetup events with medical professionals, exhibit curators, museum staff, and more.

a-? Museum visitors will have access to the Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World and Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine exhibits. Both exhibits were in place before the closure and provide information relevant to the current health crisis: the Outbreak exhibit covers epidemics and pandemics, while the AI exhibit covers ways in which machine learning has progressed over the years.

a-? The photo-documentary exhibit The Hands That Feed Houston, by Houston photographer Amy Scott, will also be on view.

Created by the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History in Washington, D.C., the Outbreak exhibit addresses common questions regarding the risks and potential rapid spread of pandemic outbreaks: Why do pathogens emerge where they do? How do they spillover from animals to people? What can individuals and communities do to prevent the next outbreak?

Visitors are able to take an up-close look at pandemic risks in the 21st century, zoonotic emerging infectious diseases, and get a glimpse at how three outbreaks dramatically affected the greater Houston region since the 1920s. Information about coronavirus and COVID-19 is also part of the exhibit.

Museum visitors will have one last chance to catch The AI exhibit before it closes on September 7. The AI exhibit is the first traveling museum exhibition to focus on the reality and relevance of artificial intelligence. The exhibit shows how the human brain goes through the process of learning and how it differs from trying to teach a machine to "think." The Relayer Group created the AI exhibit.

The medical community is using artificial intelligence to combat COVID-19 in many ways: to track and forecast outbreaks, to help diagnose and analyze the virus, modeling the impact of closures and preventive measures, to process information and identify patterns and trends, to help identify treatments and possible repurposing of existing medications, contact tracking, and powering chatbots to deliver up-to-date information.

The Hands That Feed Houston celebrates the farmers and ranchers that feed Houston, a city of over 2.3 million, and the most racially- and ethnically-diverse city in the U.S. For the project, nine farmers and ranchers were selected to have their daily lives highlighted. Three days were spent with each individual, following their days and capturing the realities of food production on small and large scales.

Preparing to Reopen

"Since we've been closed, The Health Museum has invested a significant amount of time in making sure that the Museum can safely open to serve the greater Houston community," said Arcidiacono. "Our primary focus is to make sure that our staff, as well as our visitors, are protected and remain safe throughout their time in the Museum."

The Museum has made some changes to ensure the safety of visitors and staff. A few key things to note:

a-? All Museum staff has gone through mandatory training on cleanliness and social distancing practices to ensure a safe environment.

a-? We have installed plexiglass at the visitor services desk and the checkout in the Amazing Body Store.

a-? At this time, the Museum has closed off the high-touch portions of our exhibits for a low-touch visitor experience.

a-? We have increased the flow of fresh air ventilation throughout the Museum.

a-? Museum exhibits now include directional arrows to help ensure proper flow of exhibit traffic.

a-? Social distancing markers have been installed on the floor to ensure proper spacing between Museum visitors.

a-? Museum staff will remind visitors to practice social distancing through announcements made over the speaker system.

a-? Ticketing and parking interactions will change to ensure safe transactions.

a-? Hand sanitizing dispensers are placed throughout the Museum.

a-? Enhanced cleaning precautions have been put into place. All door handles, handrails, elevator buttons, and high-touch areas are cleaned every 30 minutes during hours of operation. In addition, all areas of the Museum are thoroughly sanitized at the beginning and the end of each day.

a-? The Museum is operating at a reduced capacity -- only 50 guests every hour. Purchasing tickets ahead of time online is highly encouraged.

Visiting the Museum

Museum visitors will find their experience to be different, but no less entertaining or enlightening. A few changes to note:

a-? Updated guidelines can be found on The Health Museum website, at https://www.thehealthmuseum.org/content-page/covid-19-health-and-safety-museum. We encourage all museum guests to visit this page prior to visiting the Museum.

a-? Mask Up! Masks will be required for all guests ages two and up. If you arrive at the Museum without a mask, you will be able to purchase one for $1.00 at the ticket desk and in the Amazing Body Store.

a-? Upon entering Museum exhibits, visitors are encouraged to follow the directional arrows to ensure the proper flow of exhibit traffic.

a-? Please note the signage throughout the Museum for COVID safety expectations during your visit.

a-? Please follow the social distancing markers on the floor to ensure proper spacing between you and other Museum guests.

a-? Plan Ahead! We strongly encourage you to purchase your tickets in advance here and select 'print at home' tickets for minimal-touch or touch-free entry. Museum guests are limited to 50 every hour.

a-? The Health Museum will not be handling cash. All transactions will be cashless payment options - which includes pre-purchase from home and credit cards.

a-? Our Museum hours have slightly changed. Our new hours are 10 am - 5 pm Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; Thursday 10 am - 7 pm (Free Family Thursday Hours are 2-7 pm); and, Sunday 12-5 pm.

a-? For your safety, please follow all of the above recommendations.

While the pandemic continues, we encourage everyone to follow the health and safety steps recommended by the medical community:

a-? Staying home if you are sick or at risk

a-? Sanitizing your hands

a-? Social distancing

a-? Wearing face coverings or masks

You can learn more about what we offer on our website and through our social media channels. We invite you to become a Museum member, receive early access to our reopening programs and services, and discounts in the Amazing Body Store. We look forward to your visit!

Shows View More Houston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You