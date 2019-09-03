The Ensemble Theatre and Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center Present CITY OF GOOD ABODE

The Ensemble Theatre and Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center (JCC - 'The J') celebrate their first-time collaboration to co-present City of Good Abode by Joshua Ford, an award-winning play detailing the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr. opening Thursday, September 12, 2019, 7:30 p.m. at the Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center Kaplan Theatre, 5601 S. Braeswood, 77096.

City of Good Abode highlights human dynamics and personal journeys that took place during the civil rights movement.

"City of Good Abode's exploration of relationships among Blacks', Jews' and others' involved in this story created an opportunity for this first-ever collaboration between The Ensemble Theatre and the J," says Eileen J. Morris, Artistic Director of The Ensemble Theatre. "Both these cultural institutions strive to perpetuate stories that deepen understanding and identify human commonalities we hope affect the eradication of racism."

Martin Luther King, Jr., ASSASSINATED! Words that shocked a nation in April 1968. Now, through a world premiere co-presentation of the award-winning play, City of Good Abode, Houston audiences can revisit the historic strike by Memphis sanitation workers that led to King's death. Playwright Joshua Ford's recounting of the back story to this confrontation also explores the relationship between America's African American community and the nation's Jewry, many of whom stood in solidarity with their black "brethren" while others' support was less enthusiastic.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with The Ensemble Theatre to present the worldwide premiere of City of Good Abode" says Amy Rahmani, Director of Arts & Culture at The J "This play is such a fitting collaboration for our organizations and we're so excited to bring it to Houston audiences."

This co-production will be presented in a limited run of four performances, September 12-15, 2019.

For Tickets: www.erjcchouston.org/theatre or call 713-551-7255





Related Articles Shows View More Houston Stories

More Hot Stories For You