THE WHALE to be Presented by Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions

Performances begin on October 16.

By: Sep. 17, 2024
THE WHALE to be Presented by Lone Star College-North Harris & Cash Carpenter Productions Image
"The Whale" by Samuel D. Hunter is a poignant drama that revolves around Charlie, a 600-pound recluse, who hides away in his apartment and slowly eats himself to death. Desperate to reconnect with his long-estranged daughter, he reaches out to her, only to find a viciously sharp-tongued and wildly unhappy teen. Big-hearted and fiercely funny, The Whale tells the story of a man's last chance at redemption, and of finding beauty in the most unexpected places.

Due to subject matter and profanity this play is NOT intended for children.

*Content warning: The Whale explores difficult conversations around binge eating, mental health issues, and alcohol abuse.

Runtime-Approx 1hr 45mins

PRODUCTION DATES:

Wednesday October 16th 7:30pm (Ticket prices: $15-$25)

Thursday October 17th 7:30pm (Ticket prices: $15-$25)

Friday October 18th at 8pm (Ticket prices: $15-$25)

Saturday October 19th at 8pm (Ticket prices: $15-$25)

Sunday October 20th at 3pm (Ticket prices: $15-$25)

Monday October 21st-7:30pm (INDUSTRY NIGHT-all tickets $10.00)

Starring: Shane Manning as Charlie, Victoria Herrera as Liz, Kendall Gillpatrick as Ellie, Peyton Kargel as Elder Thomas, Amanda Vennebush as Mary.

Accolades:

Winner! 2013 Lucille Lortel Award, Best Play
Winner! 2013 Drama Desk Special Award for Significant Contribution to Theatre
Winner! 2013 GLAAD Media Award, Outstanding New York Theatre
Nominee: 2013 Drama League Award, Outstanding Production of a Play
Nominee: 2013 Outer Critics Circle Awards, Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play
Nominee: 2013 John Gassner Award, Outstanding New American Play
Finalist: 27th Annual Lambda Literary Award, for best LGBT Drama of 2014/15
Samuel D. Hunter is a 2014 MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellow
Samuel D. Hunter is the 2012 recipient of the Whiting Award for Drama




